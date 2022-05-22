Garbine Muguruza, 2016 champion, out of French Open in 1st round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is out of the French Open in the first round for the second year in a row.

Muguruza won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 and was seeded 10th this year but was defeated 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Kanepi turns 37 next month and is the oldest player in the women’s draw in Paris. She is ranked 46th and is participating in her 15th French Open. Her best showings were quarterfinal appearances in 2008 and 2012; she has appeared in seven Grand Slam quarterfinals but never won one.

The match ended under a drizzle and Muguruza missed a service return on match point, then cracked her racket against the ground.

She beat Serena Williams in the final at Roland Garros six years ago, then defeated Venus Williams in the final at Wimbledon in 2017.