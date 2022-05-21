Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Birmingham Stallions continued their winning ways as they defeated the Michigan Panthers, 33-17, to remain undefeated. The Panthers fell to 1-5 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday evening.

RELATED: How to watch the Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions: Live stream/TV info for Saturday night’s USFL game

The Stallions, led by head coach Skip Holtz, are the only remaining undefeated team in the USFL this season after they pulled off second-half heroics once again, outscoring the Panthers 20-7 in the second half. Quarterback J’Mar Smith saw most of the playing time under center, finishing 12 of 25 for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow signal caller Alex McGough entered the game in the second half and he was 2 of 3 for 46 yards and one rushing touchdown. Stallions RB Bo Scarbrough controlled the ground game, rushing for 105 yards over 16 attempts and collecting one touchdown.

Michigan’s struggles continued vs. the Stallions. Entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers trailed by only two points. But the Stallions defense held the Panthers scoreless in the fourth quarter. Panthers QB Shea Patterson finished the game 24 of 35 for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Entering Week 6, all four of the Panthers’ losses had been by 7 points or fewer but the undefeated Stallions managed to pull away for a convincing defeat in the final quarter.

RELATED: Just Keep Going: Stallions RB CJ Marable makes a policy of perseverance

Postseason implications

Entering the weekend, the Stallions are in strong position to make the postseason as they lead the USFL South Division by two games. Meanwhile in the North Division, the Panthers sit one game behind the Philadelphia Stars for that division’s second and final playoff spot.

Only two teams in each division will advance to the USFL Playoffs at the end of the 10-week regular season.

Panthers vs. Stallions score, results, highlights

Final Score: Birmingham Stallions 33, Michigan Panthers 17

1st quarter, 9:50 (Panthers): C.Murphy 56 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-S.Griffin

1st quarter, 2:11 (Stallions): B.Aubrey 22 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-R.Langan

2nd quarter, 11:34 (Stallions): J.Smith pass short right complete to MICH 30. Catch made by O.Mitchell at MICH 30. Gain of 30 yards. O.Mitchell for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 4:17 (Panthers): S.Patterson rushed to BHAM End Zone for 1 yards. S.Patterson for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 1:44 (Stallions): B.Aubrey 33 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-R.Langan

3rd quarter, 8:52 (Stallions): J.Smith pass short right complete to MICH 6. Catch made by T.Brooks-James at MICH 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Brooks-James for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd quarter, 1:36 (Panthers): S.Patterson pass complete to BHAM 14. Catch made by D.Ross at BHAM 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Ross for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

4th quarter, 11:27 (Stallions): B.Scarbrough rushed to MICH End Zone for 28 yards. B.Scarbrough for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

4th quarter, 3:46 (Stallions): A.McGough rushed up the middle to MICH End Zone for 1 yards. A.McGough for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Panthers vs. Stallions score reaction and coverage

11:05 p.m. ET: And the Stallions close out the contest with a 33-17 victory to improve to 6-0 and stay undefeated on the season.

The Panthers drop to 1-5.

10:55 p.m. ET: McGough runs up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown score that extends the Stallions’ lead to 33-17.

The Stallions’ second-half dominance this season continues as they have outscored the Panthers 20-7 in the second half.

Defensive Helmet Cam view of that Alex McGough TD for the @USFLStallions 💪🎥 pic.twitter.com/NylOZnXcEb — USFL (@USFL) May 22, 2022

10:40 p.m. ET: DE Jonathan Newsome picks off Patterson’s pass! His interception gives the Stallions back the ball at midfield.

10:35 p.m. ET: Stallions RB Bo Scarbrough continues his strong game with a 28-yard touchdown run to give Birmingham a 26-17 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

Scarbrough has 13 carries for 88 yards and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry in the game.

10:23 p.m. ET: And the QB rotation continues for the Stallions as Alex McGough is now in for the Stallions under center in place of J’Mar Smith.

10:15 p.m. ET: Patterson connects with WR Devin Ross on a 14-yard touchdown catch and Michigan is trailing by two with just over a minute left to play in the third quarter.

9:55 p.m. ET: The Stallions extend their lead thanks to this 6-yard TD catch made by RB Tony Brooks-James.

Thanks to the missed extra point, the Stallions hold a nine-point lead which means this is still a one-possession game!

9:45 p.m. ET: Some halftime stats:

Michigan ran 35 total offensive plays in the half for 130 yards, while Birmingham ran 29 plays for 116 yards. The Panthers had 61 passing yards compared to 85 yards in the air for Birmingham.

Michigan controlled the ground game with 69 rushing yards vs. just 31 rushing yards for the Stallions.

The Panthers won the time of possession battle as they had control of the ball for 17:09 vs. 12:51 for the Stallions.

Michigan gave up one turnover in the half.

Patterson was 10 of 17 for 63 yards in the first half while Smith was 7 of 19 for 101 yards with one touchdown.

9:40 p.m. ET: Heading into the locker room with the Stallions leading by three over the Panthers.

9:30 p.m. ET: Smith throws up a pass to Victor Bolden in the end zone who only just steps out of bounds, spoiling the Stallions’ chance for a touchdown score.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey converts a 33-yard field goal to give the Stallions a slight 13-10 advantage.

9:25 p.m. ET: And the Stallions defense comes up with their 10th takeaway of the season to re-take possession of the ball.

Linebacker DeMarquis Gates forces Patterson to fumble the ball and it’s recovered by the Stallions who have two minutes until halftime to make something happen.

9:15 p.m. ET: And the lightning doesn’t slow down the Panthers who come out of the delay ready to drive all the way down the field. A 15-yard pass from Patterson to Lance Lenoir Jr. sets Michigan up on the Birmingham 24-yard line.

Four plays later, Patterson keeps it for himself to score a 1-yard touchdown run up the middle. The score is tied at 10 in the second quarter.

9 p.m. ET: And we are back to playing football!

8:20 p.m. ET: Lightning is in the area in Birmingham so the game is in weather delay for at least 30 minutes.

8:15 p.m. ET: The Stallions take their first lead of the game as J’Mar Smith connects with Osiris Mitchell for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 10-3 advantage in the second quarter.

8:05 p.m. ET: At the end of the first quarter, we have a low scoring game with the score still tied at 3.

7:55 p.m. ET: The Stallions drive all the way down the field to the four-yard line but the Michigan defense, one of the best defenses in the league entering Week 6, holds Birmingham to a field goal.

Score is knotted at 3 in the first quarter.

7:45 p.m. ET: The Panthers jump out to an early lead thanks to a 56-yard field goal by Cole Murphy.

7:30 p.m. ET: And it’s game time! QB Shea Patterson and the Panthers will look to get off to a hot start vs. the Stallions.

7:15 p.m. ET: The undefeated Birmingham Stallions are looking to stay that way when they take on the Michigan Panthers tonight!

1-0 mentality; week after week 🐎 pic.twitter.com/oGuOmONTyf — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) May 21, 2022

How to watch the Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season