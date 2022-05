Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

RABAT, Morocco — Martina Trevisan of Italy won her first WTA title after beating Claire Liu of the United States 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

The No. 85-ranked Trevisan and No. 92-ranked Liu were playing their first career final.

Trevisan was under some pressure to save eight of nine break points. But Liu made 44 unforced errors.