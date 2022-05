Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LYON, France — Cameron Norrie of Britain won his second ATP title of the year when he beat Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-1 in the Lyon Open final.

Norrie missed two match points on Molcan’s serve in the second set, but took his third chance to end the final after 2 1/2 hours.

“It is my first title on the clay so it means a lot to me,” No. 11-ranked Norrie said.

His fourth career ATP singles title followed Delray Beach in February.

Molcan, ranked No. 47, was going for his first title.