It’s the St. Louis Cardinals vs the Pittsburgh Pirates live from PNC Park at 11:30 AM this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

St. Louis Cardinals

With first-time manager Oli Marmol, 35,–the youngest manager in the majors–in charge, the St. Louis Cardinals are still working to find their footing. The team currently sits second in the NL Central despite inconsistencies in the offense. All-Stars 3B Nolan Arenado and 1B Paul Goldschmid, and 2B Tommy Edman lead the Cardinals in scoring but the rest of the lineup will have to step up to help St. Louis play to its full potential.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Third-year manager Derek Shelton has been once again tasked with the challenge of leading a young roster. According to Shelton, the Pirates, who are currently the lowest-scoring team in the National League, are still working to find out what each player is truly capable of.

“We’re still trying to find our identity. I think at times that’s why you see the inconsistency of our at-bats, Shelton told The Athletic. “It’s harder to have that team identity when we have so many young guys who are still trying to find (their own identity). When you get more veteran hitters, it’s more consistent.”

When: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)

11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00) Live Stream: Peacock

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.