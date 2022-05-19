The Belmont Stakes is back as the third and final jewel of the Triple Crown season. The race has been called “The Test of Champions” or “The Run for the Carnations” because a blanket of white carnations is placed across the winning colt or filly.

NBC is home to the 154th Belmont Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after. Coverage begins on Saturday, June 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 5 to 7 p.m. ET.

What is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes, traditionally held on the first or second Saturday in June, is the third and final Triple Crown race of the season. First run in 1867, this 1 1/2-mile (12 furlongs) race is the longest of the three American Triple Crown racetracks. With its sweeping turns and long homestretch, it is widely considered one of the fairest racetracks in America.

When is the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 11, 2022 on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The weekend kicks off with the undercard races on Saturday, June 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. ET on CNBC. For the main Belmont race, coverage runs from 5 to 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Where is the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont is held on the dirt track at Belmont Park in Elmore, N.Y., where it has been held since 1905. It was originally held at Jerome Park Racetrack in the Bronx from 1867 to 1890 before it moved to Morris Park Racecourse from 1891 to 1904.

How can I watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

How are horses picked for the Belmont?

Only three-year-old thoroughbreds can qualify for the Belmont Stakes. The top-3 finishers from the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes are guaranteed a spot in the race. Beyond that, horses that wish to run must pay a series of entry fees and be nominated into the field.

Who won the 2021 Belmont Stakes?

On June 5, Brad Cox’s colt Essential Quality started as a 6-5 favorite and finished as the winner of the 2022 Belmont Stakes after clocking the fastest fraction for the first quarter-mile and outdueling Doug O’Neill-trained Hot Rod Charlie in the final stretch.

What are the biggest Belmont Stakes traditions?

The Belmont Stakes is traditionally referred to as “The Test of Champions” due to it being the longest Triple Crown race. After the race, the champion horse is draped with a blanket of white carnations, traditionally symbolizing love and luck.

The post parade song for the Belmont Stakes has changed over the years from “The Sidewalks of New York” to Frank Sinatra’s “Theme from New York” from 1997 to 2009, Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” in 2010 and then back to the “Theme from New York” in 2011 to the present.

When the post parade song changed in 1997, so did the official drink. The Belmont Stakes from the vodka-based “White Carnation” to the whiskey-based “Belmont Breeze.” The official drink was changed again in 2011 to the “Belmont Jewel,” which is made with bourbon.

