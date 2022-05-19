It’s the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) vs Philadelphia Stars (2-3) this Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The Tampa Bay Bandits are coming off a 27-20 win over the Michigan Panthers last Friday night. Despite being outgained (MICH – 407 total yards, TB – 273 total yards) and out-possessed (MICH – 35:48, TB – 24:12), the Bandits’ defense showed up in the second half and helped secure the win. LB’s Christian Sam and Greg Reaves both made significant plays against the Panthers. Sam had 7 tackles 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, and 3 passes defended while Reaves also had 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and fumble recovered. On offense, QB Jordan Ta’amu finished with 207 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard rocket to John Franklin III which gave Tampa a 20-13 lead in the 3rd quarter. RB Juwan Washington also had a big night scoring the game-winning touchdown–a 30-yard run–with less than four minutes on the clock. Washington currently leads the Bandits in rushing yards (158) and rushing touchdowns (3) this season.

The Philadelphia Stars fell 30-17 to the Birmingham Stallions last Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia led 17-14 after the first half with QB Case Cookus making his second-consecutive start for the Stars. RB Paul Terry had his best performance of the season finishing with 52 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards, and a touchdown. But Philadelphia’s offense couldn’t hold on and the Stars were outscored 16-0 in the second half. Cookus, who has been filling in for Bryan Scott since Week 3 (knee injury), finished 19-of-35 for 215 yards with zero touchdowns.

How to watch the Tampa Bay Bandits vs Philadelphia Stars:

When: Saturday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Live Stream: Peacock

