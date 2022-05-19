Cardinals vs. Pirates live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game

By May 19, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT
Justin Berl/Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s the St. Louis Cardinals vs the Pittsburgh Pirates live from PNC Park at 11:30 AM this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

St. Louis Cardinals

 

Pittsburgh Pirates

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates:

  • When: Sunday, May 22
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA
  • Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

