Cardinals vs. Pirates live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game

It’s the St. Louis Cardinals vs the Pittsburgh Pirates live from PNC Park at 11:30 AM this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates

When: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)

11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00) Live Stream: Peacock

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.