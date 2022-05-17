It’s the Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions this Saturday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The Michigan Panthers fell 27-20 to the Tampa Bay Bandits on Friday night, marking their second consecutive loss and fourth loss of the season. At the start of the second half, the game was tied 13-13. Tampa Bay opened up the third quarter with a 43-yard touchdown to take the lead but the Panthers responded with an interception before tying up the game once again late in the fourth. The Bandits fired back scoring another touchdown with under 4 minutes on the clock but the Panthers were unable to recover and a fumble in the final two minutes of play sealed Michigan’s fate. Panthers QB Shea Patterson completed 23-of-37 passes for 304 yards for a touchdown and an interception.

The Birmingham Stallions are still the only undefeated team in the league after Sunday afternoon’s 30-17 victory over the Philadelphia Stars. Philadelphia led 17-14 after the first two quarters but the Birmingham Stallions dominated the second half, scoring 16 unanswered points to seal the win. Stallions’ head coach Skip Holtz used both quarterbacks– J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough–last Sunday afternoon. Smith completed 17-of-22 passes for 203 yards with 1 passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. McGough finished 4-of-11 for 50 yards with one touchdown and one interception. WR Marlon Williams had five receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown while RB CJ Marable picked up a season-high 114 yards on the ground scoring one touchdown on 23 carries.

How to watch the Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

