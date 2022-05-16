Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter opens as the 6-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes on NBC. Even without 80-1 longshot upset Derby winner Rich Strike, who is focusing on the Belmont in June, the second leg of the 2022 Triple Crown has a small but mighty field.

The 147th Preakness Stakes airs on Saturday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The Steve Asmussen-trained colt will break from the No. 8 spot at Pimlico just two weeks after taking second in the Derby with Joel Rosario in the irons. Asmussen has won the Preakness twice before: in 2007 with Curlin and in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra.

His connections say he’s come off of his impressive run in the Derby well, so it’s no surprise he’s a heavy favorite.

Two other Derby contenders will also race in the Preakness: Simplification (6-1), who finished fourth, and Happy Jack (30-1), who took 14th out of 20 horses.

Kentucky Oaks 148 winner Secret Oath opens with 9-2 odds and will set off from the No. 4 spot in the gate.

The Kentucky-bred daughter of 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic champ Arrogate is no stranger to racing in a field full of colts after placing third in the Arkansas Derby (G1) and initially being pointed to the Kentucky Derby instead of the Oaks. She could become just the seventh filly to win the Preakness in its 147-year history. Swiss Skydiver was the last to do it back in 2020.

Her Hall of Fame trainer, D. Wayne Lukas, has six Preakness Stakes wins to his name, most recently with Oxbow in 2013.

Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert will be noticeably absent from Pimlico. After 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance (and was later stripped of the title), Baffert received a two-year suspension from Churchill Downs, as well as a 90-day suspension from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) that will be honored in all 38 racing states. That includes Maryland, home of the Preakness, and New York, home of the Belmont

NBC Sports will also air the Black-Eyed Susan the day before on Friday, May 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Related: What to know about the 2022 Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes 2022 odds, post positions, lineup, horses

Below are the post positions for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, including opening odds as of May 16.

1. Simplification (6-1)

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: John Velazquez

2. Creative Minister (10-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

3. Fenwick (50-1)

Trainer: Kevin McKathan

Jockey: Florent Geroux

4. Secret Oath (9-2)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Saez

5. Early Voting (7-2)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

6. Happy Jack (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

7. Armagnac (12-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Irad Oritz Jr.

8. Epicenter (6-5) – Morning-line favorite

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

9. Skippylongstocking (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Junior Alvarado