The 2022 United States Football League season has finally begun! See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the 2022 USFL season.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season:

How many teams are in the USFL?

There are a total of 8 teams in the USFL that make up two divisions:

North Division:

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

Each of the teams was named after clubs that were part of the original league which played during the spring from 1983 to 1985, before ceasing operations.

How many games will be played this season?

There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game.

Teams in the same division will play each other twice, and teams in the other division once. Each team will have a 38-player active roster, as well as a practice squad consisting of 7 players.

Where will USFL games be contested?

All regular season games will take place in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

What are some key dates to remember?

USFL Draft – Feb. 22-23

– Feb. 22-23 Supplemental Draft – Mar. 10

– Mar. 10 Start of Training Camp – Mar. 21

– Mar. 21 Kickoff Weekend – April 16-17

– April 16-17 Semifinals – June 25

– June 25 USFL Championship Game – July 3

NBC Sports will air a total of 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4). Games will also be broadcast on Fox and FS1. See the full 2022 USFL TV schedule below.

(*Times are subject to change)

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 17 on FS1

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers , 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers , 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers , 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits , Friday, May 13, 8:00 p.m. on USA Network

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals , Saturday, May 14, 3:00 p.m. on Fox

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars , Sunday, May 15, 12:00 p.m. on NBC

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers, Sunday, May 15, 4:00 p.m. on Fox

Week 6 (May 21-22):

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars , Saturday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC

, Saturday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions , Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

, Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breaker , Sunday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1

, Sunday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1 Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals, Sunday, May 22 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5):

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3

Teams TBD

