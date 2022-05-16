Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 United States Football League action continues this weekend with four games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. First, on Saturday, May 21, NBC has got you covered with back-to-back games as the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) take on the Philadelphia Stars (2-3) at 1:00 p.m. ET followed by a match-up between the Michigan Panthers (1-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (5-0) at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Scores – Results and games schedule for the United States Football League

On Sunday, May 22 the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) will go head-to-head with the New Orleans Breakers (3-2) at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Then at 4:00 p.m., the Houston Gamblers (1-4) face the New Jersey Generals (4-1) on Fox to end the night.

RELATED: Rising Star: Bryan Scott emerging as a top QB in USFL – NBC Sports

All regular season games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

See below for the complete 2022 USFL week 6 schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream each game.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season – Teams, key dates, TV schedule, how to watch, and more

2022 USFL Week 6 Schedule:

Saturday, May 21:

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars – 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC

1:00 p.m. ET on NBC Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, May 22:

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers – 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1

12:00 p.m. ET on FS1 Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals – 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required. With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock. If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan. *Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies). Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more