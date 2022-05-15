USFL Score, highlights: Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated, beating Philadelphia Stars, 30-17

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated, beating the Philadelphia Stars 30-17. This was the largest margin of victory for Birmingham this season and their first double-digit win.

The Stallions trailed at halftime for the fifth straight game but outscored the Stars 16-0 in the second half to secure the win.

Quarterbacks J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough divided time. Smith completed 17 of 22 attempts for 203 yards, with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. McGough had 50 yards off 4 of 11 receptions and one passing touchdown to Michael Dereus.

Marlon Williams led the Stallions in receiving with 74 yards, including one touchdown. On the ground, CJ Marable rushed for a season-high 114 yards on 23 carries, including a 29-yard touchdown run.

Philadelphia moves to 2-3 and remains in second place in the North Division. Their two touchdowns came on the ground from Paul Terry and Matt Colburn II. Kicker Luis Aguilar made his only field goal attempt from 49 yards.

Head coaches for Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars

Birmingham is led by Skip Holtz, who spent 17 seasons as a college football head coach. Holtz coached at UConn, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech, making 12 Bowl appearance. He coached current Stallions players J’Mar Davis-Smith, Bobby Holly and O’Shea Dugas at Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is led by 64-year-old Bart Andrus. Andrus was the head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals in the NFL Europe league from 2001-2007, leading the team to back-to-back World Bowls and the 2005 title. He has also coached in the CFL, UFL and XFL.

Stallions vs Stars score, results, highlights

Final score: Birmingham Stallions 30, Philadelphia Stars 17

1st quarter, 11:58 (Stars): M.Colburn rushed to BHAM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Colburn for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

1st quarter, 2:00 (Stallions): A.McGough pass complete to PHI 17. Catch made by M.Dereus at PHI 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Dereus for 17 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 15:00 (Stars): P.Terry rushed up the middle to BHAM End Zone for 9 yards. P.Terry for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 7:31 (Stars): L.Aguilar 49 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-R.Navarro, Holder-.

2nd quarter, 4:35 (Stallions): J.Smith pass short middle complete to PHI 23. Catch made by M.Williams at PHI 23. Gain of 38 yards. M.Williams for 38 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd quarter, 11:43 (Stallions): C.Marable rushed left guard to PHI End Zone for 29 yards. C.Marable for 29 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd quarter, 0:28 (Stallions): B.Aubrey 45 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-R.Langan, Holder-C.Wadman.

4th quarter, 0:47 (Stallions): J.Smith rushed up the middle to PHI End Zone for 2 yards. J.Smith for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Stallions vs. Stars reaction and coverage

3:12 p.m. EST: The clock runs down and Birmingham remains undefeated, winning 30-17.

3:04 p.m. EST: Quarterback J’Mar Smith surges 2 yards into the end zone for a Birmingham touchdown! Aubrey’s extra point is no good. The Stallions lead 30-17 with 0:41 left to play.

2:30 p.m. EST: The third quarter ends and it’ll be Birmingham ball to start the fourth quarter.

2:28 p.m. EST: The ball goes back to Birmingham as Seth Thomas recovers a Stars fumble. The Stallions take over at Philadelphia’s 38-yard line.

2:25 p.m. EST: Brandon Aubrey makes a 45-yard field goal attempt to extend Birmingham’s lead.

Stallions 24, Stars 17 with 0:25 left in the third.

2:10 p.m. EST: It’s Stars ball after Josh Banderas recovers a Stallions fumble. Philadelphia takes over at their own 42-yard line with 7:17 left in the third.

1:57 p.m. EST: CJ Marable rushes 29 yards into the end zone and the Stallions have their first lead of the game.

Aubrey’s extra point is good. Stallions 21, Stars 17

Starting the second half STRONG 🐎🐎🐎@TorranceMarable runs it in and puts us out in front 😤 📺: @NBCSports & @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/hHg1mfamXe — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) May 15, 2022

1:39 p.m. EST: The Stallions get down to the Philadelphia 5-yard line but are held to a field goal attempt. Brandon Aubrey’s 23-yard field goal attempt is no good and Stars hang on to their 3 point lead as we head into halftime.

Philadelphia 17, Birmingham 14

1:31 p.m. EST: The Stallions recover a Stars fumble and take over at the Philadelphia 48-yard line with 2:00 left in the half.

1:20 p.m. EST: J’Mar Smith finds Marlon Williams, Marlon Williams finds the end zone. It’s a 38-yard touchdown for Birmingham!

Aubrey’s extra point is good. Philadelphia 17, Birmingham 14 with 4:26 left in the half.

1:12 p.m. EST: Luis Aguilar’s 49-yard field goal attempt is good to extend Philly’s lead.

Stars 17, Stallions 7 with 7:28 left in the second quarter.

1:07 p.m. EST: It’s a pick for Philly as Amani Dennis intercepts Alex McGough’s pass. The Stars take over at Birmingham’s 36-yard line with 9:35 remaining in the half.

12:46 p.m. EST: Stars touchdown! Paul Terry rushes 9 yards into the end zone. Aguilar’s extra point is good.

Philadelphia 14, Birmingham 7.

SCARY HOURS 😱 @Paulterry55 is looking SCARY out there and adds to his big game with a score 💯 📺 @NBCSports @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/SiLAL8rLj5 — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) May 15, 2022

12:42 p.m. EST: All tied up 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

12:35 p.m. EST: Stallions equalize! Alex McGough finds Michael Dereus for a 17-yard touchdown on third-and-15.

Brandon Aubrey’s extra point attempt is good. Birmingham 7, Philadelphia 7 with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

12:13 p.m. EST: Philly strikes first! The Stars’ opening drive ends with Matt Colburn rushing 2 yards into the end zone. Luis Aguilar’s extra point attempt is good.

Philadelphia 7, Birmingham 0.

12:09 p.m. EST: Running back Paul Terry surges for a 43 yard gain for the Stars on their first drive.

The @USFLStallions look to keep hold of the best record in the @USFL, while a win for the @USFLStars would bring them within one game of first place in the North division. The two teams do battle NOW on @NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/1LQbzp9Kew — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about the USFL:

What time and channel is the Stallions vs Stars?

RELATED: How to watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars