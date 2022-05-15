MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for Sunday’s baseball games

By May 15, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT
The San Diego Padres go head-to-head with the Atlanta Braves live from Truist Park at 11:30 AM today on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s game on Peacock and the full Sunday schedule of games that are on today

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves – 11:35 AM

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals – 1:35 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:35 PM

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers – 1:40 PM

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets – 1:40 PM

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 1:40 PM

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins – 1:40 PM

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins – 2:10 PM

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox – 2:10 PM

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers – 2:35 PM

Kansas City Royals vs. Rockies – 3:10 PM

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics – 4:07 PM

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 4:10 PM

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 7:08 PM

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves:

  • When: Sunday, May 15
  • Where: Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia
  • Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

