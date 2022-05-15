2022 MLB on Peacock schedule: How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball games online

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season took place on Thursday, April 7 featuring seven games (Red Sox vs. Yankees and Mariners vs. Twins were both postponed due to weather).

RELATED: How to watch the Chicago White Sox vs. the Boston Red Sox on Sunday morning

After a 99-day-lockout, this season will still consist of a total of 162 games and for the very first time, Peacock will be the exclusive home to a new MLB game of the week on Sunday mornings.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

The first game on Peacock will feature a match-up between the Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park on May 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game will also be available on the NBC broadcast network. However, the remaining 17 games will be available exclusively on Peacock’s premium service. See below for the full 2022 MLB on Peacock schedule.

Will there be additional MLB content on Peacock?

Yes! In addition to the 18 games listed on the schedule below, Peacock will also feature MLB classic games, award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive, and highlight packages available on-demand on a new MLB hub.

Additionally, the All-Star Futures Game, taking place in Los Angeles on July 16, at Dodger Stadium will be exclusively featured on Peacock.

This is far from the first foray into baseball broadcasting for NBC. The first MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports played host to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series. From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to extensive baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts and more than 30 All-Star Games.

MLB on Peacock Schedule 2022

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

RELATED: When does the 2022 MLB Season begin?