USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars

Sunday’s USFL double-header kicks off with the Birmingham Stallions facing off with the Philadelphia Stars. The Stallions (4-0) remain the only undefeated team in the USFL, leading the South Division. Meanwhile, the Stars (2-2) sit in second place in the North Division after Week 4 and are looking for a second straight win.

The Stallions won their Week 4 matchup in another come-from-behind win, defeating the Tampa Bay Bandits, 16-10. Birmingham has trailed in the second half for each of their four games. The Stallions outscored Tampa Bay, 9-0 in the second half of last weekend’s game to come back for the win.

The Stars got back to .500 in Week 4 by defeating the Michigan Panthers, 26-25. Panthers kicker Michael Carrizosa hit the left upright on a game-winning 21-yard field goal attempt, giving Philadelphia the win.

Both teams would be in the playoffs if they started now as the top two teams in each division will advance to the playoff games.

Head coaches for the Birmingham Stallions and the Philadelphia Stars

Birmingham is led by Skip Holtz, who spent 17 seasons as a college football head coach. Holtz coached at UConn, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech, making 12 Bowl appearance. He coached current Stallions players J’Mar Davis-Smith, Bobby Holly and O’Shea Dugas at Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is led by 64-year-old Bart Andrus. Andrus was the head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals in the NFL Europe league from 2001-2007, leading the team to back-to-back World Bowls and the 2005 title. He has also coached in the CFL, UFL and XFL.

