It’s the San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves this Sunday, May 15 at Truist Park on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres missed the playoffs last year but have been off to a solid start in 2022 and are likely to improve with several key players expected to come off the injured list over the course of the next month, hopefully bringing that extra fire to the rotation and lineup. Earlier this month, Mike Clevinger returned to the mound for the first time since having Tommy John surgery in November 2020 and later dealing with a knee sprain. Luke Voit, who led the MLB in home runs during the 2020 season, returned to the lineup this week after dealing with a biceps tendon injury. Fernando Tatis Jr. (fractured wrist) is expected to return in mid-June. In the meantime, Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado have been carrying the team offensively and currently lead the league in batting average.

The Padres will be without team manager Bob Melvin who underwent prostate surgery this Wednesday. Bench coach Ryan Christenson will be the interim manager till Melvin returns.

Atlanta Braves

The defending champion Atlanta Braves, aiming to become the first team to repeat as World Series champs since the Yankees (1998-2000), are off to a slow start this season. While they will have to face the challenge of playing catch-up with the division-leading New York Mets, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos isn’t concerned about the chase or his team’s ability to improve their performance over the course of the season. Anthopoulos told reporters at “The Athletic”:

“My view early on is you don’t focus on the division as much as you do your own club. We need to get right, internally. If we get our players back to a custom level of performance, things will take care of themselves. Other than the NL West last year with the Giants and the Dodgers who never got cold, clubs will be up and down and there will be injuries. So much will happen over the course of six months. Once we get back to our players performing the way they have in the past, the winning will follow.”

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves:

When: Sunday, May 15

Sunday, May 15 Where: Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia

Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia Time: 11:30 a.m ET

11:30 a.m ET Live Stream: Peacock

