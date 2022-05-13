USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for Michigan Panthers vs Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 5 of USFL action kicks off with the Michigan Panthers of the North Division (1-3) taking on the Tampa Bay Bandits of the South Division (2-2). As the season approaches the halfway mark, both teams sit just outside second place in their respective divisions. The top two teams in each division will advance to the playoffs.

Michigan is coming off a 26-25 loss to the Philadelphia Stars, losing by one point after a missed 21-yard field goal attempt by kicker Michael Carrizosa. Meanwhile the Bandits fell to the Stallions, the only undefeated team in the USFL in a 16-10 defeat.

Head coaches for Michigan Panthers and Tampa Bay Bandits

The two teams are led by two of the more prominent coaching resumes with 64-year-old Jeff Fisher leading the Panthers and 55-year-old Todd Haley leading the Bandits.

Panther’s head coach Jeff Fisher spent 22 years as an NFL head coach with the Oilers/Titans and Rams. This is his first head coaching job since leaving the Rams during the 2016 season. Meanwhile Tampa Bay’s Todd Haley spent 22 seasons as an NFL coach, including three seasons with the Chiefs. He has worked as the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals,Steelers and Browns. The Cardinals appeared in Super Bowl XLIII during his tenure. Haley also had coaching stints with the Bears and Cowboys.

Fisher and Haley faced each other once as NFL head coaches. In Week 16 of the 2010 season, Haley Chief’s defeated Fisher’s Tennessee Titans, 34-14. The Chiefs went on to officially clinch the AFC West title later that day.

