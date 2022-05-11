It’s the Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) this Friday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

A missed 21-yard-field goal attempt cost the Michigan Panthers the game on Friday night in their 26-25 loss to the Philadelphia Stars. Defensively, the Panthers who allowed a total of 27 points through the first three weeks, had their worst performance of the season. Entering Week 4, the Stars were averaging a league-worst 49.7 rush yards per game but managed to pick up 113 yards on the ground against Michigan. Despite the loss, RB Reggie Corbin had a big night on offense for the Panthers. Corbin had 12 carries for 152 yards and an 88-yard touchdown run–the longest rushing play so far this season in the USFL. QB Shea Patterson finished 9-for-17 for 67 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Tampa Bay Bandits fell 16-10 to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions whose defense held Tampa Bay to just one touchdown and 158 total yards last Saturday night. However, the Bandits’ pass rush posted a season-high four sacks after going without sacks in each of the previous two games. LB Travis Feeney, DT Reggie Howard, and LB Michael Scott each recorded 1 sack while LB Greg Reaves and DT Austrian Robinson each had 0.5 sack.

Entering Week 5, both the Panthers and Bandits sit a game behind second place in their respective divisions. Only the top two teams in each division advance to the USFL Playoffs at the conclusion of the 10-week regular season.

How to watch the Michigan Panthers vs Tampa Bay Bandits:

When: Friday, May 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

