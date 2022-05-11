It’s the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars this Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

RELATED: 2022 USFL schedule Week 5 – How to watch/live stream this weekend’s spring football games

The Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated after their 16-10 come from behind victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Saturday night. The Stallions defense, which held Tampa Bay to only 158 yards, was a big reason for that comeback. LB Scooby Wright led the charge with six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in the win. Birmingham is currently tied for the USFL lead with 11 sacks on the season. QB Alex McGough returned to the lineup for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 1, finishing 14-of-26 for 126 yards with 1 touchdown despite re-injuring his ankle in the win.

The Philadelphia Stars defeated the Michigan Panthers 26-25 on Friday night as Panthers kicker Michael Carrizosa missed the 21-yard-field goal attempt with time expiring on the clock. QB Case Cookus filled in for Bryan Scott who has been dealing with a knee injury. Cookus completed 22-of-30 for 190 yards with two touchdowns, and an interception. Philadelphia currently leads the USFL in completion percentage (70.6%) and pass touchdowns (8).

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season – Teams, key dates, TV schedule, how to watch, and more

If the playoffs were to start today, both the Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars would make the cut. Only the top two teams in each division advance to the USFL Playoffs at the conclusion of the 10-week regular season.

How to watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars:

When: Sunday, May 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, May 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Live stream: NBC

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required. With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock. If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan. *Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies). Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more