After the thrilling run of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes is the next race in the Triple Crown, set this year for its 147th running.

The 2022 Preakness Stakes will air on Saturday, May 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Black-Eyed Susan the day before on Friday, May 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In the 2022 Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, Rich Strike pull off a historic feat, setting off as an 80-1 underdog but winning the 148th Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old colt’s win was the second-biggest upset in the race’s history.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Like the Kentucky Derby, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. The Preakness is 9.5 furlongs, or 1 3/16th miles long.

The Preakness is run on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race was first run in 1873 at Pimlico, but then moved to Morris Park Racecourse (now closed) in the Bronx, wasn’t run for three years, and then jumped to Gravesend Race Track (also closed) at Coney Island before returning to Baltimore in 1909, where it’s stayed ever since.

It is traditionally run in mid-May, two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. However, the 2020 race was moved from Saturday, May 16 to Saturday, October 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

The 147th Preakness Stakes is on Saturday, May 21. Coverage begins on CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 2 p.m. ET and will move from NBCSN to NBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

How can I watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

NBC Sports is home to the 147th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on CNBC, NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after the main event. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves over to NBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Who won the 2021 Preakness Stakes?

Last year, Michael McCarthy trainee Rombauer set off as an 11-1 underdog, but caught Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon in the final stretch in a thrilling chase to the wire. For more on the 2021 Triple Crown, the disqualification of Medina Spirit and the continuing legal situation for Bob Baffert, click here.

NBC Sports’ additional Triple Crown coverage:

Saturday, June 11: 154th Belmont Stakes