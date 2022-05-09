The 2022 United States Football League is officially underway and in case you’ve missed any of the spring football excitement, we’ve got you covered. See below for USFL scores, recaps, and the upcoming season schedule.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season – Teams, key dates, TV schedule, how to watch, and more

(*Times are subject to change)

RELATED: Alex McGough leads Birmingham Stallions into the new USFL

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required.

With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock.

If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan.

*Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies).

Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.