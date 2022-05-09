Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL schedule will officially be announced this Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET. See below for answers to your frequently asked questions about the upcoming NFL season.

When will the 2022 NFL Season schedule be released?

The schedule will be released this Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Season schedule release?

Viewers can access watch the 2022 NFL season schedule release this Thursday on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app at 8:00 p.m. ET.

You can also watch the Schedule Release ’22 presented by Verizon on NFL Network and Peacock which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Fans can visit NFL.com/ScheduleRelease for more information and visit NFL.com/tickets to buy tickets.

Rich Eisen will anchor coverage along with analysts Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci and analytics expert Cynthia Frelund. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico is scheduled to be one of several special guests, including Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

When does the 2022 NFL season start?

The 2022 NFL Season will kick off on Thursday, September 8. The kickoff game has typically featured the defending Super Bowl champions (in 2021, the Buccaneers, coming off a win in Super Bowl LV, defeated the Cowboys 31-29 to start the season). There have been recent deviations from that pattern, as in 2019, when the Bears hosted the Packers at Soldier Field in a nod to the NFL’s 100th season.

When is the Super Bowl and where will it be taking place?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, in Glendale, Arizona.

What will the schedule be like for international games?

The NFL has already announced a handful of games in the 2022 season, including a slate of international games (more below). Among the games the league has announced domestically is a Monday night doubleheader Week 2, with the Titans taking on the Bills on ESPN followed by the Eagles vs. the Vikings on ABC. More games will be announced over the next week before the full reveal on Thursday.

The following 5 games will take place in London, Germany, and Mexico:

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints – 9:30 a.m. ET on October 2 (London, U.K.)

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers – 9:30 a.m. ET on October 9 (London, U.K.)

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 9:30 a.m. ET on October 30 (London, U.K.)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 9:30 a.m. ET on November 13 (Munich, Germany)

San Francisco 40ers vs. Arizona Cardinals – 8:15 p.m. ET on November 21 (Mexico City, Mexico)

When will the Hall of Fame game take place?

The Hall of Fame game will take place on Thursday, August 4 as the Jaguars and Raiders go head-to-head in Canton, Ohio. Both teams are represented in this year’s Hall of Fame class. Doug Pederson will get his first chance to call plays for the Jaguars while Josh McDaniels will be on the Raiders sideline for the first time.

