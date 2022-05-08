USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for Houston Gamblers vs New Orleans Breakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

4:27 p.m. EST: Nick Vogel makes a 41-yard field goal to give the Gamblers a 13-10 lead as the first half comes to a close.

We take the lead at the end of the half 💯@nickvogel5 gives us 3️⃣ more 🙌 📺: @NBCSports & @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/bTETGVKCRZ — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) May 8, 2022

4:23 p.m. EST: New Orleans touchdown! Jordan Ellis rushes into the end zone for the Breakers to tie the game up 10-10 with 0:28 left to play in the half.

Jordan Ellis brings it in and the game is TIED 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 📺: @NBCSports & @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/7eQ6xPihIv — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) May 8, 2022

4:09 p.m. EST: Another New Orleans interception as Will Likely snags Kyle Sloter’s pass. This is the third Breakers turnover of the game.

ANOTHER ONE, THIS ONE FROM @4GoLive 😱 WE HAVE THE BEST DEFENSE IN THE LEAGUE 😤😤 📺: @NBCSports & @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/Bix8cB7BvI — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) May 8, 2022

The Gamblers are unable to capitalize on the turnover and punt it away.

4:02 p.m. EST: Nick Vogel is GOOD on a 52-yard field attempt and Houston extends their lead to 10-3.

3:59 p.m. EST: Taylor Bertolet’s field goal attempt for New Orleans is blocked by Chris Odom. Houston’s special teams recover and the Gamblers take over.

3:52 p.m. EST: Houston touchdown! After facing second-and-32 and third-and-22, JoJo Ward finds the end zone for the Gamblers.

THAT'S 👏 HOW 👏 WE 👏 DO IT 👏 JOJO WARD GETS US ON THE BOARD! 🤸‍♀️ 📺: @NBCSports & @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/u6EJfTZBBM — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) May 8, 2022

Houston 7, New Orleans 3 with 11:30 left in the half.

3:45 p.m. EST: Another Breakers turnover as Beniquez Brown intercepts Kyle Sloter’s pass. Houston will take over at the New Orleans 19-yard line.

3:40 p.m. EST: At the end of the first, New Orleans leads 3-0 in Birmingham.

3:32 p.m. EST: It’s Houston ball! Chris Odom sacks Breakers QB Kyle Sloter to force a fumble and Donald Payne recovers for the Gamblers.

Houston will takeover at their own 36-yard line.

3:18 p.m. EST: New Orleans is first on the board as Taylor Bertolet’s 50-yard field goal attempt is good.

Breakers 3, Gamblers 0 with 8:45 remaining in the first quarter.

🎯 @TaylorBertolet with a perfect start The 50-yard field goal is GOOD pic.twitter.com/r4D0tQrk0a — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) May 8, 2022

Week 4 of USFL action concludes with the Houston Gamblers facing off against the New Orleans Breakers. Both the Gamblers (1-2) and Breakers (2-1) are in need of a win to keep pace in the South Division.

Houston opened their season with a win over Michigan but have lost their last two games to division opponents: 33-28 to Birmingham in week 2 and 27-26 to Tampa Bay in week 3. Meanwhile, the Breakers were undefeated entering last week’s matchup against the Stallions but ultimately lost 22-13.

Sunday’s matchup is highlighted by two of the USFL’s most entertaining personalities on defense in Gamblers linebacker Reggie Northrup and Breakers defensive end Davin Bellamy. Both men have backed up their attitudes with their performances on the field. Northrup is second for Houston in tackles and returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown in their week 1 victory over Michigan. Meanwhile, Bellamy is tied with Gamblers defensive end Chris Odom for most sacks in the league. He also won the first USFL Defensive Player of the Week award.

Checking in with the best trash talker in the league 🤷‍♂️ @DavinBellamy17 pic.twitter.com/URe53ydjUg — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 28, 2022

Head coaches for Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers

Houston is led by 57-year-old Kevin Sumlin while New Orleans is coached by 59-year-old Larry Fedora. Both coaches have taken a similar path to the USFL, dating back to 2008 when they were both hired in Conference USA; Sumlin at Houston and Fedora at Southern Miss. The two were at each school for exactly four years before taking jobs at Power Five schools. Sumlin went to Texas A&M while Fedora moved to North Carolina.

The two faced each other three times in Conference USA. Fedora won two of those matchups including in their final meeting in the 2011 conference title game where his Golden Eagles handed Sumlin’s Cougars their only loss of the season.

