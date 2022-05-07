USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

3:29 p.m. EST: The Generals go for it on fourth-and-short at their own 34-yard line. De’Andre Johnson sneaks in for the first down.

3:23 p.m. EST: The Maulers are on the board! Ramiz Ahmed’s 47-yard field goal attempt is good.

New Jersey 7, Pittsburgh 3 with 12:40 left in the half.

3:18 p.m. EST: A 33-yard punt from Brock Miller puts the Maulers at the New Jersey 45-yard line. Will this be the break Pittsburgh needed to find the end zone?

3:14 p.m. EST: End of the first quarter from Birmingham. New Jersey leads 7-0.

3:05 p.m. EST: Generals touchdown! De’Andre Johnson finds Alonzo Moore for a 62-yard touchdown pass. Nick Rose’s extra point attempt is good.

Generals are on the board first, 7-0, with 3:01 left in the first quarter.

2:52 p.m. EST: After getting off a promising start on their opening drive, Pittsburgh punts the ball away. The Maulers got down to the New Jersey 40-yard line. They have yet to score in the first quarter this season.

Saturday’s North Division matchup features the New Jersey Generals (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3), teams at opposite ends of the division standings.

The Generals lead the North and will look to extend their two-game winning streak. New Jersey’s offense got off to a slow start against the Stars last week, trailing 10-3 at halftime. Their offense exploded in the second half, outscoring Philadelphia, 21-6, to win 24-16.

New Jersey has committed to a two-QB system so far this season with Luis Perez and De’Andre Johnson dividing time evenly. Last week, however, Johnson took over full-time in the second half, helping to ignite the Generals rushing attack. New Jersey is likely to continue to lean on the run game, especially facing a Pittsburgh defense that allowed 244 yards on the ground last week to Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Maulers remain the only winless team in the USFL after last week’s 24-0 shutout against the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s up-and-down season on offense continued as the Maulers amassed just 228 total yards. Josh Love was coming off a 236-yard, two touchdown performance in week 2 and started the game but was replaced in Kyle Lauletta in the second quarter. Both Maulers quarterbacks struggled without their number one target in wide receiver Bailey Gaither, who was unable to play due to illness. Gaither was the league’s leading receiver entering week 3 with 159 total receiving yards. He is listed as doubtful ahead of this week’s matchup.

Head coaches for New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey is led by 68-year-old Mike Riley, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons from 1999-2001. His most recent head coaching job came in 2019, where he led the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF. Meanwhile, offensive-minded Kirby Wilson leads the Maulers. This is the 60-year-old’s first time being a head coach at any level. Wilson spent 23 years in the NFL as a running back coach for eight different organizations.

Riley and Wilson have a connection that dates back to the beginning of their football careers. Wilson played under Riley for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League in 1983. Riley was an assistant coach for the Blue Bombers at the time. This matchup will be their first meeting as head coaches.

