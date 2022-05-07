80-1 longshot Rich Strike wins shocking 2022 Kentucky Derby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rich Strike pulls off the upset of a lifetime to win the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

He set off as a massive 80-1 underdog and was in the back of the field. Rich Strike took advantage of the fast race pace to blast off to the front of the pack in the final stretch to cross the wire first. He was initially not slated to start in the Kentucky Derby, but was in the field because of a scratch for Ethereal Road.

This is trainer Eric Reed‘s first win at the Derby.

“I fell down the paddock when he hit the wire,” Reed said.

Sonny Leon won his first Kentucky Derby. Leon grew up in Venezuela and is now a jockey to watch.

Rich Strike paid $163.60 to win, $74.20 to place and $29.40 to show. Epicenter (4-1) paid $7.40 to place and $5.20 to show. Zandon (6-1) paid $5.60 to show.

Rich Strike is likely to be pointed to the Preakness Stakes next. The second leg of the Triple Crown sets off from Pimlico in two weeks on Saturday, May 21.

Full order of finish in the 2022 Kentucky Derby:

Rich Strike Epicenter Zandon Simplification Mo Donegal Barber Road Tawny Port Smile Happy Tiz the Bomb Zozos Classic Causeway Taiba Crown Pride Happy Jack Messier White Abarrio Charge It Cyberknife Pioneer of Media Summer is Tomorrow Ethereal Road – DNP (SCR)

Watch the Preakness on Saturday, May 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and from 5 to 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.