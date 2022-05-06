Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the New Jersey Generals (2-1) vs Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3) this Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The New Jersey Generals are coming off a 24-16 victory over the Philadelphia Stars last Sunday night. Generals head coach Mike Riley’s decision to swap QB Luis Perez with De’Andre Johnson in the second half helped dig New Jersey out of a 10-point deficit. Johnson finished 6-for-8 passing for 130 yards and rushed 11 times for 94 yards and a touchdown. The Generals rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns, led by RB Trey Williams who had 19 carries for 111 yards.

The Pittsburgh Maulers fell 24-0 to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, marking their third consecutive loss of the season. This was also Pittsburgh’s second game where they failed to score a single touchdown. The Mauler’s offense garnered only 112 total yards against Michigan, finishing 1-for-12 on third down, and committing six penalties in Sunday’s loss.

How to watch the New Jersey Generals vs Pittsburgh Maulers:

When: Saturday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

