It’s the Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox this Sunday, May 8 at Fenway Park as the MLB makes its morning debut on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. This Sunday’s game will also take place on NBC. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox, who took the AL Central last season, are off to a slow start this Spring. April ended the White Sox’s streak of eight consecutive winning months–prior to this, the Sox have not had a losing month since September 2019. While every MLB team has had to deal with the challenge of a shortened spring training and a very quick ramp-up to the regular season, the White Sox roster is plagued with injuries. A few of the notable players on the injured list include OF Luis Robert (groin injury), Eloy Jimenez (out at least 6 weeks after hamstring injury on Apr 23), 3B Yoan Moncada (yet to play due to oblique injury but nearing return), and pitcher Lance Lynn (yet to play due to knee injury – could return by end of May). Earlier this week, second baseman Josh Harrison told reporters at “The Athletic”, “I’m a firm believer of it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Luckily, baseball season is a long season as the White Sox look to rebound.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been having some offensive struggles. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers have been the team’s best hitters, the rest of the lineup just isn’t performing well. While it’s still early in the season, the AL East is not a division where you can afford to play catch-up and the Red Sox have already dropped series to the Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox:

When: Sunday, May 8

Sunday, May 8 Where: Fenway Park in Boston, MA

Fenway Park in Boston, MA Time: 11:30 a.m ET

11:30 a.m ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.