When is the 2022 Preakness Stakes? Date, start time, distance, race coverage info

The Preakness Stakes returns in its traditional spot after the Kentucky Derby in the Triple Crown season. The race has been called “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” because a blanket of Maryland’s state flower is placed across the winning colt or filly.

NBC is home to the 147th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after. Coverage begins on Saturday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC will also broadcast the 2022 Belmont Stakes to conclude 2022 Triple Crown coverage.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes, traditionally held on the first or second Saturday in June, is the second-most attended Grade 1 Thoroughbred stakes races in North America. First run in 1873, this 1 3/16-mile (9.5 furlongs) race is the second of the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

When is the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 21, 2022 on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The weekend kicks off with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. ET on the USA Network. For the Preakness, coverage runs from 2 to 4 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness is held on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1873.

How can I watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

How are horses picked for the Preakness?

Only three-year-old thoroughbreds can qualify for the Preakness Stakes. The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Federico Tesio Stakes, Oaklawn Invitational and El Camino Real Derby automatically qualify for the Preakness Stakes. Some of the other Kentucky Derby horses that did not win also make the trip to Baltimore.

Eligibility is also determined by a horse’s earnings in previous races.

Who won the 2021 Preakness?

On May 15, Michael McCarthy’s colt Rombauer started as a 12-1 underdog but finished as the winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes after setting the fastest first.

Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon was second to the wire with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons.

What are the biggest Preakness traditions?

Right after the winner of the Preakness Stakes is announced, a painter climbs a ladder to the top of a replica of the Old Clubhouse and applies the colors of the winning team’s silks to a weather vane shaped like a jockey and horse. After the race, the champion horse is draped with a blanket of black-eyed susans, the state flower of Maryland.

Watch the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.