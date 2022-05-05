Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon will break from the No. 10 post in the 148th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.
7-2 Epicenter is starting in the third post and 8-1 Messier is in post No. 6.
The 2022 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 7 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 6th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Below are the post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, including current odds as of May 2.
1. Mo Donegal (10-1)
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
2. Happy Jack (30-1)
Trainer: Doug F. O’Neill
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
3. Epicenter (7-2)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)
Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
5. Smile Happy (20-1)
Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
6. Messier (8-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John R. Velazquez
7. Crown Pride (20-1)
Trainer: Koichi Shintani
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
8. Charge It (20-1)
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
9. Tiz the Bomb (30-1)
Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
10. Zandon (3-1)
Trainer: Chad C. Brown
Jockey: Flavien Prat
11. Pioneer of Medina (30-1)
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Jockey: Joe Bravo
12. Taiba (12-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Mike Smith
13. Simplification (20-1)
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
14. Barber Road (30-1)
Trainer: John A. Ortiz
Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez
15. White Abarrio (10-1)
Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
16. Cyberknife (20-1)
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
17. Classic Causeway (30-1)
Trainer: Brian A. Lynch
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
18. Tawny Port (30-1)
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
19. Zozos (20-1)
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
20. Ethereal Road (30-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras
Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022