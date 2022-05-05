It’s the Houston Gamblers (1-2) vs New Orleans Breakers (2-1) this Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The Houston Gamblers fell 27-26 to the Tampa Bay Bandits last Saturday evening after blowing a 9-point-lead in the fourth quarter and letting the Bandits score a 46-yard field goal with just 10 seconds left on the clock. The Gamblers have now lost back-to-back games due to offensive struggles in the second half. Entering Week 4, the team is averaging a 15-point differential in scoring average–a significant plunge following halftime. Despite the loss, Gamblers QB Clayton Thorson’s performance has been trending upward. The 26-year-old native from Wheaton, Illinois finished 15-of-24 on Sunday for 240 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception, setting season highs in completions, completion percentage, and pass yards.

The New Orleans Breakers picked up their first loss of the season, falling 22-13 to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday night. The Breakers had a 3-point-lead going into the fourth quarter but just couldn’t hold on, turning the ball over three times, and allowing the Stallions to score 12 unanswered points. New Orleans QB Kyle Sloter, who leads the league with 656 passing yards through three weeks, finished 26-of-47 with 241 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception but was sacked 3 times (his first of the season).

How to watch the Houston Gamblers vs New Orleans Breakers:

When: Sunday, May 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Live Stream: Peacock

