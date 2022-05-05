2022 Indy 500: How to buy tickets, TV info/live stream information

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From the field of 33 racing for glory to the epic infield party and making memories that will last a lifetime, come watch the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Click here to reserve your seat and buy tickets.

The 2022 Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, May 29 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. Our live coverage of the Indy 500 begins at 11:00 am ET on NBC and runs through 4:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can also stream the event on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

See below for additional information on how to purchase tickets to the 2022 Indy 500.

How to watch the 2022 Indy 500:

When: Sunday, May 29

Sunday, May 29 Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. Time: Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. ET

Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. ET Watch: NBC

NBC Buy Tickets: Click here to buy tickets to attend.

Live Stream: NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com

How many fans will be allowed to attend the Indy 500?

For the first time in three years, the Indy 500 will be at full capacity with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions having been lifted. Last year, there were 135,000 fans permitted in the 230,000-seat grandstands.

The infield also has been reopened to fans. The Snake Pit festival will return on race day with a roster of EDM superstars in concert that includes Martin Garrix, Galantis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5.

For tickets to the Snake Pit festival, the Indy 500, the Carb Day Miller Lite concert or any practices and qualifying, click here to reserve a seat.

How many laps and how long is the Indy 500?

The race is 500 miles over 200 laps. Depending on the number of yellow flags, the Indy 500 typically takes about 3 hours to complete (give or take 30 minutes).

There will be no restrictions for this year’s event, which also will enjoy the Carb Day and prerace Snake Pit concerts that have been absent the past three years.

When is qualifying for the Indy 500?

The 33-car field for the Indy 500 will be set over the May 21-22 weekend before the race. Scott Dixon is the defending Indy 500 pole-sitter, qualifying first at the Brickyard for the fourth time in his career.

May 21: Practice, 9-10:30 a.m., Peacock Premium; Indy 500 qualifying, noon-5:50 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 22: Last Chance practice, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Peacock Premium; Top 12 practice, 12:30-2 p.m., Peacock Premium; Last Chance qualifying, 2-3 p.m., Peacock Premium; Top 12 qualifying, 4 p.m., NBC; Indy 500 Firestone Fast Six, 5:10 p.m., NBC.

Don’t miss any of the action, click here to find the find 2022 IndyCar schedule information, start times, highlights, videos, and more.