Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon will break from the No. 10 post in the 148th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.

7-2 Epicenter is starting in the third post and 8-1 Messier is in post No. 6.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 7 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 6th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below are the post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, including current odds as of May 2.

1. Mo Donegal (10-1)

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

2. Happy Jack (30-1)

Trainer: Doug F. O’Neill

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

3. Epicenter (7-2)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

5. Smile Happy (20-1)

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

6. Messier (8-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

7. Crown Pride (20-1)

Trainer: Koichi Shintani

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

8. Charge It (20-1)

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

9. Tiz the Bomb (30-1)

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

10. Zandon (3-1)

Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

11. Pioneer of Medina (30-1)

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Joe Bravo

12. Taiba (12-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Mike Smith

13. Simplification (20-1)

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

14. Barber Road (30-1)

Trainer: John A. Ortiz

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

15. White Abarrio (10-1)

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

16. Cyberknife (20-1)

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

17. Classic Causeway (30-1)

Trainer: Brian A. Lynch

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

18. Tawny Port (30-1)

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

19. Zozos (20-1)

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

20. Ethereal Road (30-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Contreras

