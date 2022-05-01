USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers

2:58 p.m. EST: Pittsburgh fumbles the ball on the punt return and Joseph Putu recovers for the Panthers at the Pittsburgh five-yard line.

PANTHERS BALL ON THE 5️⃣ YARD LINE 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/eH9EkmmROY — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 1, 2022

Michigan’s offense capitalizes on the opportunity as Paxton Lynch rushes into the end zone. Another successful two-point attempt puts the Panthers up 16-0.

2:44 p.m. EST: Touchdown Panthers! Quarterback Paxton Lynch ran for 20 yards on third-and-10 to keep this first drive alive for Michigan. Panthers offense is able to finish, with running back Stevie Scott III rushing into the end zone to put Michigan on the board first.

The Panthers’ two-point attempt is successful. Michigan 8, Pittsburgh 0 with 11:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Too easy for @Steviescott8_ 😤 Panthers strike first 🐾 pic.twitter.com/mIoYIbS3N1 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 1, 2022

2:31 p.m. EST: And we’re ready for kick-off!

This is going to be fun 🍿 Who is coming out with the first W of the day, @USFLMaulers or @USFLPanthers? pic.twitter.com/yGEyfjEp8P — USFL (@USFL) May 1, 2022

The Pittsburgh Maulers and the Michigan Panthers face off on Sunday afternoon, with both teams looking for their first win of the season. The stakes are high as the loser of this game will be the only winless team in the league while the winner will be tied for second place in the North Division.

The Maulers are coming off a 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Stars. Despite the defeat, Pittsburgh looked much improved from week 1, where they were the only team in the league that failed to score a touchdown. Meanwhile, Michigan has two consecutive one-possession losses, losing 17-12 against the Houston Gamblers and in week 1 and 10-6 against the New Jersey Generals in week 2.

Head coaches for Pittsburgh Maulers and Michigan Panthers

Different coaching styles will be on display in this matchup. Defensive-minded Michigan head coach Jeff Fisher spent 22 years as an NFL head coach with the Oilers/Titans and Rams. This is his first head coaching job since leaving the Rams during the 2016 season. Meanwhile, offensive-minded Kirby Wilson leads the Maulers. This is the 60-year-old’s first time being a head coach at any level. Wilson spent 23 years in the NFL as a running back coach for eight different organizations.

