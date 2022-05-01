USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for New Jersey Generals vs Philadelphia Stars

The New Jersey Generals take on the Philadelphia Stars in the final matchup of USFL week 3 action. First place in the North Division is on the line, with both teams entering Sunday’s game 1-1. Both New Jersey and Philadelphia claimed their first wins of the season last week after losing their opening games.

The Generals lost to the Birmingham Stallions in week 1, who remains the only undefeated team in the league, before defeating the Michigan Panthers. Meanwhile the Stars fell to the New Orleans Breakers before overcoming three first-half turnovers to beat the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Sunday’s game will be a matchup of quarterbacks. The Generals have committed to their two-QB system with Luis Perez and De’Andre Johnson dividing time while Stars quarterback Bryan Scott leads the league in in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Head coaches for New Jersey Generals and Philadelphia Stars

Both teams are led by coaches with extensive experience across multiple levels of football and championships at the professional level. New Jersey is led by 68-year-old Mike Riley, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons from 1999-2001. His most recent head coaching job came in 2019, where he led the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is led by 64-year-old Bart Andrus. Andrus was the head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals in the NFL Europe league from 2001-2007, leading the team to back-to-back World Bowls and the 2005 title. He has also coached in the CFL, UFL and XFL.

