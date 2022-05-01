The 2022 United States Football League is officially underway and in case you’ve missed any of the spring football excitement, we’ve got you covered. See below for USFL scores, recaps, and the upcoming season schedule.
2022 USFL Scores and Schedule:
(*Times are subject to change)
Week 1 (April 16-17):
- Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Stallions 24
- Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12
- New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17
- Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Week 2 (April 22-24):
- New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6
- Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23
- Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28
- New Orleans Breakers 34, Tampa Bay Bandits 3
Week 3 (April 30-May 1)
- Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Houston Gamblers 26
- Birmingham Stallions 22, New Orleans Breakers 13
- Michigan Panthers 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 0
- New Jersey Generals 24, Philadelphia Stars 16
Week 4 (May 6-8):
- New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
- Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
Week 5 (May 13-15):
- Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
- Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
Week 6 (May 21-22):
- Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
- Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
Week 7 (May 28-29):
- Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
Week 8 (June 3-5):
- Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
- New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
Week 9 (June 11-12):
- Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
- New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
Week 10 (June 18-19):
- Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
- Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
Playoffs – Saturday, June 25
- Teams TBD
- Teams TBD
Championship Game – Sunday, July 3
- Teams TBD
