When is NFL Draft 2022: Start time, TV channel, schedule, live stream, dates, Round 4 draft order

After the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, how will the final rounds of the draft go today? With the 2022 NFL Draft continuing with Round 4 this afternoon, the answers to the draft’s biggest questions will soon be answered.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, live streaming options, location, draft order, and more.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28, and ends on Saturday, April 30. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will air on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Where will the 2022 NFL Draft take place?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who retained the top spot in the draft order for the second year in a row.

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft this year?

This year you can stream the NFL Draft live on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

2022 NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7 Schedule

Date: Saturday, April 30th

Round 4 Start Time: 12:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV

NFL Draft mock drafts, news, analysis and rumors

2022 NFL Draft Round 4 order

106. Jacksonville Jaguars

107. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE)

108. Houston Texans

109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)

110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)

111. New York Jets (from CAR)

112. New York Giants (from CHI)

113. Washington Commanders

114. Atlanta Falcons

115. Denver Broncos

116. Denver Broncos (from SEA)

117. New York Jets (from MIN)

118. Cleveland Browns

119. Baltimore Ravens

120. New Orleans Saints

121. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

122. Indianapolis Colts

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Philadelphia Eagles

125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT)

126. Las Vegas Raiders

127. New England Patriots

128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ)

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Buffalo Bills

131. Tennessee Titans

132. Green Bay Packers

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134. San Francisco 49ers

135. Kansas City Chiefs

136. Cincinnati Bengals

137. Carolina Panthers (from LAR via HOU)

138. Pittsburgh Steelers

139. Baltimore Ravens

140. Green Bay Packers

141. Baltimore Ravens

142. Los Angeles Rams

143. Tennessee Titans

