How to watch NFL Draft 2022: TV channel, live stream online, start time, dates, draft order for Day 3

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. See below for additional information on how to watch each day of the draft as well as the full first-round order for night one.

2022 NFL Draft – Round 1 Recap

The Jaguars had the first overall pick for the second year in a row. After selecting their quarterback of the future, Trevor Lawrence, first overall in 2021, Jacksonville went for a defensive end in 2022, taking Travon Walker (Georgia). Defense dominated the top picks, with Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson going to Detroit second overall, CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) heading to Houston with the third pick, the Jets taking CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati) 4th and the Giants selecting Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux in the fifth spot.

Two offensive tackles were up next, with the Panthers taken NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu at number six and the Giants taking Alabama’s Evan Neal seventh.

Drake London (USC) was the first wide receiver taken, at eighth overall to the Falcons, marking the start of a big night for the position group. 2022 was the first time in the history of the common draft that six wide receivers went in the top 20. Night one also saw a wild number of trades, with the Ravens sending Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, where he’ll reunite with Kyler Murray, and the Titans trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles.

RELATED: Are Ravens setting up a possible trade for Deebo Samuel?

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the first and only quarterback selected in the first round, staying close to his collegiate stomping grounds and heading to the Steelers to help lead the team’s new era post Ben Roethlisberger.

With the final pick of round 1, the Vikings selected safety Lewis Cine, a national champion at Georgia.

Who has the first pick of round two of the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Jaguars were originally slated to make the first pick in the second round, but as part of a flurry of trades, the Buccaneers will now draft in the first spot in round two (33rd overall), followed by the Vikings, Titans, Giants and Texans.

Click here for the full order for the 2022 NFL Draft from round one through round seven.

In case you missed it, the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast has you covered with all the news and analysis you need to know for the 2022 Draft. Simms has been breaking down the top prospects by position each week and you might be surprised at who he thinks will go first overall and what trades will be made in the midst of this NFL off-season frenzy.

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings – The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft:

ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network will broadcast the 2022 NFL Draft live on TV this year. The draft can also be streamed live on various platforms including NFL.com.

Round 1 will take place on Thursday, April 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3 take place on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

2022 NFL Draft – Day 1 Schedule

What: Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 28th

Start Time: 8:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft – Day 2 Schedule

What: Rounds 2 and 3

Date: Friday, April 29th

Start Time: 7:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft – Day 3 Schedule

What: Rounds 4-7

Date: Saturday, April 30th

Start Time: 12:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft Order: Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars

107. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE)

108. Houston Texans

109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)

110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)

111. New York Jets (from CAR)

112. New York Giants (from CHI)

113. Washington Commanders

114. Atlanta Falcons

115. Denver Broncos

116. Denver Broncos (from SEA)

117. New York Jets (from MIN)

118. Cleveland Browns

119. Baltimore Ravens

120. New Orleans Saints

121. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

122. Indianapolis Colts

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Philadelphia Eagles

125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT)

126. Las Vegas Raiders

127. New England Patriots

128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ)

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Buffalo Bills

131. Tennessee Titans

132. Green Bay Packers

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134. San Francisco 49ers

135. Kansas City Chiefs

136. Cincinnati Bengals

137. Carolina Panthers (from LAR via HOU)

138. Pittsburgh Steelers*

139. Baltimore Ravens*

140. Green Bay Packers*

141. Baltimore Ravens*

142. Los Angeles Rams*

143. Tennessee Titans*

RELATED: NFL Draft order 2022 – Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7