NFL Draft tracker 2022: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for Day 3, full order

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, from Round 1 through 7. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over these three days.
RELATED: How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft on TV, live streaming
The 2022 NFL Draft will air live from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. The last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET (Day 3). The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.
NFL Draft 2022 Picks, Results by Team
2022 NFL Draft Live Pick-by-Pick Results
Round 7 selections
262. San Francisco 49ers – Brocky Purdy, QB, Iowa State
261. Los Angeles Rams – A.J. Arcuri, OT, Michigan State
260. Los Angeles Chargers – Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue
259. Kansas City Chiefs – Nazeeh Johnson, CB, Marshall
258. Green Bay Packers – Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
257. Arizona Cardinals – Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma
256. Arizona Cardinals – Jesse Luketa, DE, Penn State
255. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Trenton Gill, P, NC State
254. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Elijah Hicks, S, California
253. Los Angeles Rams – Russ Yeast, S, Kansas State
252. Cincinnati Bengals – Jeffrey Gunter, DE, Coastal Carolina
251. Kansas City Chiefs – Isiah Pacheco, RB, Rutgers
250. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN through SF via DEN) – Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA
249. Green Bay Packers – Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Andre Anthony, DE, LSU
247. Miami Dolphins (from TEN) – Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State
246. Cleveland Browns (from BUF) – Dawson Deaton, OG, Texas Tech
245. Houston Texans (from DAL) – Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan
244. Arizona Cardinals – Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE) – Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
242. Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA) – Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
241. Pittsburgh Steelers – Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State
240. Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND) – Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State
239. Indianapolis Colts – Rodney Thomas, DB, Yale
238. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA) – Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State
237. Detroit Lions (from PHI via NO) – Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
236. Los Angeles Chargers – Deane Leonard, CB, Ole Miss
235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL) – Daniel Hardy, DE, Montana State
234. Detroit Lions (from CLE) – Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN) – Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne
232. Denver Broncos – Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin
231. Buffalo Bills (from ATL) – Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson
230. Washington Commanders – Chris Paul, OT, Tulsa
229. Seattle Seahawks – Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
228. Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU) – Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech
227. Minnesota Vikings (from LV via CAR) – Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina
226. Chicago Bears (from CIN via NYG) – Ja’Tyre Carter, OT, Southern University
225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ) – Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss
224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL) – Cameron Goode, DE, California
223. Cleveland Browns (from DET) – Isaiah Thomas, DE, Oklahoma
222. Jacksonville Jaguars – Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
Round 6 selections
221. San Francisco 49ers – Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
220. San Francisco 49ers – Kalia Davis, DT, UCF
219. Tennessee Titans – Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss
218. Los Angeles Rams – Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota
217. Detroit Lions – James Houston, TE, Jackson State
216. Indianapolis Colts – Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati
215. Arizona Cardinals – Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech
214. Los Angeles Chargers – Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest
213. Atlanta Falcons – John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia
212. Los Angeles Rams – Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
211. Los Angeles Rams – Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
210. New England Patriots (from LAR) – Chasen Hines, OG, LSU
209. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional) – Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State
207. Chicago Bears (from HOU through SF via NYJ) – Doug Kramer, C, Illinois
206. Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI) – Matt Henningsen, DE, Wisconsin
205. Houston Texans (from GB) – Austin Deculus, OT, LSU
204. Tennessee Titans – Theo Jackson, DB, Tennessee
203. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor
202. Cleveland Browns (from DAL) – Michael Woods II, TE, Oklahoma
201. Arizona Cardinals – Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC
200. New England Patriots – Sam Roberts, DT, Missouri State
199. Carolina Panthers (from LV) – Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee
198. Philadelphia Eagles (from JAX via PIT) – Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI) – Gregory Junior, CB, Ouachita Baptist
196. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA) – Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
195. Los Angeles Chargers – Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia
194. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) – Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force
193. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State
192. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) – Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State
191. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional) – Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
190. Atlanta Falcons – Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia
189. Carolina Panthers (from WAS) – Amare Barno, DE, Virginia Tech
188. Detroit Lions (from JAX via SEA) – Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
187. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN) – Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham
186. Chicago Bears – Zachary Thomas, OT, San Diego State
185. Buffalo Bills (from CAR) – Christian Benford, CB, Villanova
184. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) – Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
183. New England Patriots (from HOU) – Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
182. New York Giants – Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
181. Philadelphia Eagles (from DET) – Kyron Johnson, DE, Kansas
180. Buffalo Bills (from JAX via TB) – Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
Round 5 selections
179. Green Bay Packers (from IND) – Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina
178. Dallas Cowboys – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
177. Detroit Lions – James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
176. Dallas Cowboys – Damone Clark, LB, LSU
175. Las Vegas Raiders (from LAR) – Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
174. Chicago Bears (from CIN) – Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami (OH)
173. New York Giants (from KC via BAL) – Marcus McKethan, OG, North Carolina
172. San Francisco 49ers – Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo
171. Denver Broncos (from GB) – Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington
170. Houston Texans (from NE via TB) – Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State
169. Minnesota Vikings (from TEN) – Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
168. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
167. Dallas Cowboys – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State
166. Cincinnati Bengals (from PHI via AZ) – Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
165. Minnesota Vikings (from LV) – Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota
164. Los Angeles Rams (from LV via NE) – Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
163. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via PIT) – Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
162. Denver Broncos (from PHI) – Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
161. New Orleans Saints – D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
160. Los Angeles Chargers – Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
159. Indianapolis Colts – Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State
158. Seattle Seahawks (from NE via MIA) – Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX via MIN) – Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston
156. Cleveland Browns (from MIN via BAL) – Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
154. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via WAS) – Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss
153. Seattle Seahawks – Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
152. Denver Broncos – Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
151. Atlanta Falcons – Tyler Allgeier, RB. BYU
150. Houston Texans – Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford
149. Washington Commanders – Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
148. Buffalo Bills (from CHI via HOU) – Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
147. New York Giants – DJ Davidson, DT, Arizona State
146. New York Giants (from NYJ) – Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
145. Kansas City Chiefs (from SEA through DET via DEN) – Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
144. Washington Commanders (from CAR via JAX) – Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Round 4 selections
143. Tennessee Titans – Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
142. Los Angeles Rams – Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State
141. Baltimore Ravens – Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
140. Green Bay Packers – Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest
139. Baltimore Ravens – Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
138. Pittsburgh Steelers – Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
137. New England Patriots (from CAR through LAR via HOU) – Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
136. Cincinnati Bengals – Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State
135. Kansas City Chiefs – Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
134. San Francisco 49ers – Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA
133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jake Camarda, P, Georgia
132. Green Bay Packers – Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
131. Tennessee Titans – Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
130. Baltimore Ravens (from BUF) – Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
129. Dallas Cowboys – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ) – Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
127. New England Patriots – Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
126. Las Vegas Raiders – Neil Farrell, DT, LSU
125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT) – Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
124. Cleveland Browns (from PHI) – Cade York, K, LSU
123. Los Angeles Chargers – Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
122. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND via MIN) – Zamir White, RB, Georgia
121. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) – Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State
120. Carolina Panthers (from NO via WAS) – Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
119. Baltimore Ravens – Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
118. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE) – Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
117. New York Jets (from MIN) – Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M
116. Denver Broncos (from SEA) – Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State
115. Denver Broncos – Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
114. New York Giants (from ATL) – Dane Belton, S, Iowa
113. Washington Commanders – Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
112. New York Giants (from CHI) – Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
111. New York Jets (from CAR) – Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG) – Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ) – Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
108. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
107. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE) – Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Cade Otton, TE, Washington
Round 3 selections
105. San Francisco 49ers – Danny Gray, WR, SMU
104. Los Angeles Rams – Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin
103. Kansas City Chiefs – Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
102. Miami Dolphins (from SF) – Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
101. New York Jets (from NO via PHI and TEN) – Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL) – Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
99. Cleveland Browns – David Bell, WR, Purdue
98. Washington Commanders (from NO) – Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
97. Detroit Lions – Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
96. Indianapolis Colts (from DEN via LAR) – Nick Cross, S, Maryland
95. Cincinnati Bengals – Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
94. Carolina Panthers (from KC via NE) – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
93. San Francisco 49ers – Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
92. Green Bay Packers – Sean Rhyan, G, UCLA
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
90. Las Vegas Raiders (from TEN) – Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
89. Buffalo Bills – Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
88. Dallas Cowboys – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
87. Arizona Cardinals – Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
86. Tennessee Titans (from LV) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
85. New England Patriots – Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
84. Pittsburgh Steelers – DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M
83. Philadelphia Eagles – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georiga
82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) – DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky
81. New York Giants (from MIA) – Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
80. Denver Broncos (from HOU via NO) – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
79. Los Angeles Chargers – JT Woods, S, Baylor
78. Cleveland Browns – Alex Wright, DE, UAB
77. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
76. Baltimore Ravens – Travis Jones, DT, UConn
75. Houston Texans (from DEN) – Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
74. Atlanta Falcons – Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) – Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
72. Seattle Seahawks – Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
71. Chicago Bears – Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) – Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
67. New York Giants – Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) – Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky
Round 2 selections
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) – Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
63. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – James Cook, RB, Georgia
62. Kansas City Chiefs – Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
61. San Francisco 49ers – Drake Jackson, LB, USC
60. Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF via TB) – Cam Taylor-Britt, S, Nebraska
59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB) – Ed Ingram, G, LSU
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) – Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF) – Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
56. Dallas Cowboys – Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss
55. Arizona Cardinals – Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
53. Indianapolis Colts (from LV via GB via MIN) – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
52. Pittsburgh Steelers – George Pickens, WR, Georgia
51. Philadelphia Eagles – Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska
50. New England Patriots (from KC through MIA) – Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
49. New Orleans Saints – Alontae Taylor, S, Tennessee
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
47. Washington Commanders (from IND) – Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky
45. Baltimore Ravens – David Ojabo, LB, Michigan
44. Houston Texans (from CLE) – John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
43. New York Giants (from ATL) – Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND via WAS) – Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
41. Seattle Seahawks – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota
39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston
Round 1 selections
32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET via LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
25. Baltimore Ravens (via BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC
7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates
Georgia's 15 selections sets record for seven-round draft. https://t.co/VbCs7hMQxl
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Steelers add QB Chris Oladokun in seventh round. https://t.co/thPrZrmm66
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Robert Saleh: Good draft reviews don't matter, we'll know in three years. https://t.co/1NAwG5fAmf
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Uncertainty about Chris Carson's future led Seahawks to Kenneth Walker. https://t.co/2AnaQPlfiW
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett "certainly has a chance" to start Week 1. https://t.co/BpHgvwHrun
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
The Steelers have cracked the code when it comes to finding receivers in the draft. They've added two more this year, including George Pickens. What does that mean for the ones they have? https://t.co/5Za4PGjFtV
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Steelers have drafted two receivers. Diontae Johnson is up for a new contract this year, and Chase Claypool is up for a new one next year. It feels like one of them will be gone, sooner or later.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Rams select Logan Bruss with first pick at No. 104. https://t.co/g947pCxYoR
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Panthers select Matt Corral after trade talks about Baker Mayfield reportedly stalled. https://t.co/50XXN2UuGw
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Malik Willis finally exits the green room as the Titans' third-round draft pick. https://t.co/cFauJeLma5
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Perfect spot for Leal. Steelers love them some Aggies. https://t.co/qTNoPkGOFk
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 30, 2022
Eagles have the ammunition to go get a QB in the 2023 draft if need be with a better quarterback draft than this one. Solid. https://t.co/QwhmstL9vq
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 30, 2022
Only one quarterback was taken in the first 67 picks. This is the fewest quarterbacks taken at this point in the draft since the 1988 NFL draft, when the first QB selected was No. 68 overall.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 30, 2022
Through two rounds of the 2022 draft, only one quarterback has been drafted. https://t.co/gOm6QZ0zF4
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
Report: Panthers' pursuit of Baker Mayfield heating up. https://t.co/c6FbuL0SZv
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
50 picks have been made, and only one quarterback has been drafted.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022
In my opinion Malik Willis has enough potential that it's foolish he hasn't been picked yet. He's certainly not a sure thing, but in the middle of the second round, the upside of a quarterback with his talent is too much to pass up.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022
Panthers don't have a second- or third-round pick due to last year's trade for Sam Darnold. They're reportedly considering moving back into tonight's proceedings for a QB. https://t.co/ALLtKO7Bab
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recognizes the value of trading down for extra picks. He's already done it twice. A very good sign for Vikings fans about their new GM.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022
The Vikings have traded with another NFC North rival, who have once again taken a receiver with the higher pick. https://t.co/p6dGw27pYR
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Another strong move from the @nyjets selecting EDGE Jermaine Johnson, and @SharpFootball believes they could be winning this draft. pic.twitter.com/z5u0cTEFZA
— NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) April 29, 2022
The Steelers waited 20 years to draft a first-round QB after Terry Bradshaw retired. They waited three months after Ben Roethlisberger retired.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
A blockbuster trade on day one of the #NFLDraft sends A.J. Brown to Philly for the No. 18 pick and a 2022 third rounder. 🤯
More on the reported deal: https://t.co/6kEjDHQV5z pic.twitter.com/PLmwDT5LRs
— NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) April 29, 2022
Ravens trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals. https://t.co/78vtZVUea0
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Lions going all in on Goff.
— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022
I don't like what the Saints did at all. Both their trade with the Eagles and the trade up with the Commanders only make sense to me if they think they're getting their franchise QB. Making those moves and drafting a wide receiver? I don't like it.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022
Saints move up from No. 16 to No. 11, draft Ohio State WR Chris Olave. https://t.co/EU7r0pm8od
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Are the Steelers going to be the first to draft a QB?
— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022
Giants appear to have had a good night. Time will tell, of course.
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022
After downplaying the idea of a draft lottery in 2019, the Commissioner could be warming up to it. The cash-for-clunking allegations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may have something to do with that. https://t.co/GBdgoSqRS5
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Panthers pass on a QB, go for a pass protector with Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6. https://t.co/MYmK2DP487
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Five Georgia players have gone No. 1 overall, as Travon Walker joins Frank Sinkwich (1943, Lions), Charley Trippi (1945, Cardinals), Harry Babcock (1953, 49ers) and Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions). Only Notre Dame, OU, USC and UGA have had five players selected No. 1 overall.
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022
It's always interesting how players can move up draft boards without playing in any games. The last time Travon Walker played a game, NO ONE thought he could be the No. 1 overall pick. Vegas didn't even have him on the board at first.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022
The newest member of the @Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is staying in Michigan! #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/avl3pYUgCA
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 29, 2022
With the first pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the @Jaguars select Travon Walker. 🏈#NFL | @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/s7gpCZAp4Y
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 29, 2022
The Packers and Chiefs are looking for No. 1 receivers. They both have two first-round draft picks. Things could get interesting as they jockey for position. https://t.co/YvpBSd2LZD
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2022