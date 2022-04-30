NFL Draft tracker 2022: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for Day 3, full order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, from Round 1 through 7. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over these three days.

RELATED: How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft on TV, live streaming

The 2022 NFL Draft will air live from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. The last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET (Day 3). The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.

NFL Draft 2022 Picks, Results by Team

2022 NFL Draft Live Pick-by-Pick Results

Round 7 selections

262. San Francisco 49ers – Brocky Purdy, QB, Iowa State

261. Los Angeles Rams – A.J. Arcuri, OT, Michigan State

260. Los Angeles Chargers – Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue

259. Kansas City Chiefs – Nazeeh Johnson, CB, Marshall

258. Green Bay Packers – Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

257. Arizona Cardinals – Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma

256. Arizona Cardinals – Jesse Luketa, DE, Penn State

255. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Trenton Gill, P, NC State

254. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Elijah Hicks, S, California

253. Los Angeles Rams – Russ Yeast, S, Kansas State

252. Cincinnati Bengals – Jeffrey Gunter, DE, Coastal Carolina

251. Kansas City Chiefs – Isiah Pacheco, RB, Rutgers

250. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN through SF via DEN) – Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA

249. Green Bay Packers – Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Andre Anthony, DE, LSU

247. Miami Dolphins (from TEN) – Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

246. Cleveland Browns (from BUF) – Dawson Deaton, OG, Texas Tech

245. Houston Texans (from DAL) – Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

244. Arizona Cardinals – Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE) – Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

242. Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA) – Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

241. Pittsburgh Steelers – Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

240. Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND) – Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State

239. Indianapolis Colts – Rodney Thomas, DB, Yale

238. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA) – Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State

237. Detroit Lions (from PHI via NO) – Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

236. Los Angeles Chargers – Deane Leonard, CB, Ole Miss

235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL) – Daniel Hardy, DE, Montana State

234. Detroit Lions (from CLE) – Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN) – Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne

232. Denver Broncos – Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin

231. Buffalo Bills (from ATL) – Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson

230. Washington Commanders – Chris Paul, OT, Tulsa

229. Seattle Seahawks – Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

228. Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU) – Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech

227. Minnesota Vikings (from LV via CAR) – Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

226. Chicago Bears (from CIN via NYG) – Ja’Tyre Carter, OT, Southern University

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ) – Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL) – Cameron Goode, DE, California

223. Cleveland Browns (from DET) – Isaiah Thomas, DE, Oklahoma

222. Jacksonville Jaguars – Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

Round 6 selections

221. San Francisco 49ers – Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

220. San Francisco 49ers – Kalia Davis, DT, UCF

219. Tennessee Titans – Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss

218. Los Angeles Rams – Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota

217. Detroit Lions – James Houston, TE, Jackson State

216. Indianapolis Colts – Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati

215. Arizona Cardinals – Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

214. Los Angeles Chargers – Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest

213. Atlanta Falcons – John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia

212. Los Angeles Rams – Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

211. Los Angeles Rams – Quentin Lake, S, UCLA

210. New England Patriots (from LAR) – Chasen Hines, OG, LSU

209. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional) – Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

207. Chicago Bears (from HOU through SF via NYJ) – Doug Kramer, C, Illinois

206. Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI) – Matt Henningsen, DE, Wisconsin

205. Houston Texans (from GB) – Austin Deculus, OT, LSU

204. Tennessee Titans – Theo Jackson, DB, Tennessee

203. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor

202. Cleveland Browns (from DAL) – Michael Woods II, TE, Oklahoma

201. Arizona Cardinals – Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

200. New England Patriots – Sam Roberts, DT, Missouri State

199. Carolina Panthers (from LV) – Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee

198. Philadelphia Eagles (from JAX via PIT) – Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI) – Gregory Junior, CB, Ouachita Baptist

196. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA) – Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

195. Los Angeles Chargers – Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

194. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) – Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force

193. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

192. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) – Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State

191. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional) – Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

190. Atlanta Falcons – Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia

189. Carolina Panthers (from WAS) – Amare Barno, DE, Virginia Tech

188. Detroit Lions (from JAX via SEA) – Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

187. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN) – Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham

186. Chicago Bears – Zachary Thomas, OT, San Diego State

185. Buffalo Bills (from CAR) – Christian Benford, CB, Villanova

184. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) – Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

183. New England Patriots (from HOU) – Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

182. New York Giants – Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

181. Philadelphia Eagles (from DET) – Kyron Johnson, DE, Kansas

180. Buffalo Bills (from JAX via TB) – Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Round 5 selections

179. Green Bay Packers (from IND) – Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

178. Dallas Cowboys – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

177. Detroit Lions – James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

176. Dallas Cowboys – Damone Clark, LB, LSU

175. Las Vegas Raiders (from LAR) – Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

174. Chicago Bears (from CIN) – Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami (OH)

173. New York Giants (from KC via BAL) – Marcus McKethan, OG, North Carolina

172. San Francisco 49ers – Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo

171. Denver Broncos (from GB) – Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington

170. Houston Texans (from NE via TB) – Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State

169. Minnesota Vikings (from TEN) – Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

168. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

167. Dallas Cowboys – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

166. Cincinnati Bengals (from PHI via AZ) – Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

165. Minnesota Vikings (from LV) – Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota

164. Los Angeles Rams (from LV via NE) – Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

163. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via PIT) – Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

162. Denver Broncos (from PHI) – Montrell Washington, WR, Samford

161. New Orleans Saints – D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

160. Los Angeles Chargers – Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

159. Indianapolis Colts – Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State

158. Seattle Seahawks (from NE via MIA) – Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX via MIN) – Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston

156. Cleveland Browns (from MIN via BAL) – Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

154. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via WAS) – Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss

153. Seattle Seahawks – Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

152. Denver Broncos – Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma

151. Atlanta Falcons – Tyler Allgeier, RB. BYU

150. Houston Texans – Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford

149. Washington Commanders – Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

148. Buffalo Bills (from CHI via HOU) – Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

147. New York Giants – DJ Davidson, DT, Arizona State

146. New York Giants (from NYJ) – Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

145. Kansas City Chiefs (from SEA through DET via DEN) – Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

144. Washington Commanders (from CAR via JAX) – Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Round 4 selections

143. Tennessee Titans – Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

142. Los Angeles Rams – Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

141. Baltimore Ravens – Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

140. Green Bay Packers – Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest

139. Baltimore Ravens – Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

138. Pittsburgh Steelers – Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

137. New England Patriots (from CAR through LAR via HOU) – Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

136. Cincinnati Bengals – Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State

135. Kansas City Chiefs – Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

134. San Francisco 49ers – Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

132. Green Bay Packers – Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

131. Tennessee Titans – Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

130. Baltimore Ravens (from BUF) – Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

129. Dallas Cowboys – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ) – Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

127. New England Patriots – Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

126. Las Vegas Raiders – Neil Farrell, DT, LSU

125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT) – Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

124. Cleveland Browns (from PHI) – Cade York, K, LSU

123. Los Angeles Chargers – Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

122. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND via MIN) – Zamir White, RB, Georgia

121. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) – Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

120. Carolina Panthers (from NO via WAS) – Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

119. Baltimore Ravens – Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

118. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE) – Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

117. New York Jets (from MIN) – Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

116. Denver Broncos (from SEA) – Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State

115. Denver Broncos – Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

114. New York Giants (from ATL) – Dane Belton, S, Iowa

113. Washington Commanders – Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

112. New York Giants (from CHI) – Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

111. New York Jets (from CAR) – Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG) – Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ) – Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

108. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

107. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE) – Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Round 3 selections

105. San Francisco 49ers – Danny Gray, WR, SMU

104. Los Angeles Rams – Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin

103. Kansas City Chiefs – Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF) – Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

101. New York Jets (from NO via PHI and TEN) – Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL) – Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

99. Cleveland Browns – David Bell, WR, Purdue

98. Washington Commanders (from NO) – Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

97. Detroit Lions – Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

96. Indianapolis Colts (from DEN via LAR) – Nick Cross, S, Maryland

95. Cincinnati Bengals – Zachary Carter, DT, Florida

94. Carolina Panthers (from KC via NE) – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

93. San Francisco 49ers – Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

92. Green Bay Packers – Sean Rhyan, G, UCLA

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

90. Las Vegas Raiders (from TEN) – Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

89. Buffalo Bills – Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

88. Dallas Cowboys – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

87. Arizona Cardinals – Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

86. Tennessee Titans (from LV) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

85. New England Patriots – Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

84. Pittsburgh Steelers – DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M

83. Philadelphia Eagles – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georiga

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) – DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky

81. New York Giants (from MIA) – Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

80. Denver Broncos (from HOU via NO) – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

79. Los Angeles Chargers – JT Woods, S, Baylor

78. Cleveland Browns – Alex Wright, DE, UAB

77. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

76. Baltimore Ravens – Travis Jones, DT, UConn

75. Houston Texans (from DEN) – Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

74. Atlanta Falcons – Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) – Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

72. Seattle Seahawks – Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

71. Chicago Bears – Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) – Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

67. New York Giants – Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) – Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

Round 2 selections

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) – Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

63. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – James Cook, RB, Georgia

62. Kansas City Chiefs – Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

61. San Francisco 49ers – Drake Jackson, LB, USC

60. Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF via TB) – Cam Taylor-Britt, S, Nebraska

59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB) – Ed Ingram, G, LSU

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) – Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF) – Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

56. Dallas Cowboys – Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss

55. Arizona Cardinals – Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

53. Indianapolis Colts (from LV via GB via MIN) – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

52. Pittsburgh Steelers – George Pickens, WR, Georgia

51. Philadelphia Eagles – Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska

50. New England Patriots (from KC through MIA) – Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

49. New Orleans Saints – Alontae Taylor, S, Tennessee

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) – Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

45. Baltimore Ravens – David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

44. Houston Texans (from CLE) – John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

43. New York Giants (from ATL) – Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND via WAS) – Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

41. Seattle Seahawks – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota

39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston

Round 1 selections

32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET via LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

25. Baltimore Ravens (via BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC

7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates

Georgia's 15 selections sets record for seven-round draft. https://t.co/VbCs7hMQxl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Steelers add QB Chris Oladokun in seventh round. https://t.co/thPrZrmm66 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Robert Saleh: Good draft reviews don't matter, we'll know in three years. https://t.co/1NAwG5fAmf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Uncertainty about Chris Carson's future led Seahawks to Kenneth Walker. https://t.co/2AnaQPlfiW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett "certainly has a chance" to start Week 1. https://t.co/BpHgvwHrun — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

The Steelers have cracked the code when it comes to finding receivers in the draft. They've added two more this year, including George Pickens. What does that mean for the ones they have? https://t.co/5Za4PGjFtV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Steelers have drafted two receivers. Diontae Johnson is up for a new contract this year, and Chase Claypool is up for a new one next year. It feels like one of them will be gone, sooner or later. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Rams select Logan Bruss with first pick at No. 104. https://t.co/g947pCxYoR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Panthers select Matt Corral after trade talks about Baker Mayfield reportedly stalled. https://t.co/50XXN2UuGw — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Malik Willis finally exits the green room as the Titans' third-round draft pick. https://t.co/cFauJeLma5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Perfect spot for Leal. Steelers love them some Aggies. https://t.co/qTNoPkGOFk — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 30, 2022

Eagles have the ammunition to go get a QB in the 2023 draft if need be with a better quarterback draft than this one. Solid. https://t.co/QwhmstL9vq — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 30, 2022

Only one quarterback was taken in the first 67 picks. This is the fewest quarterbacks taken at this point in the draft since the 1988 NFL draft, when the first QB selected was No. 68 overall. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 30, 2022

Through two rounds of the 2022 draft, only one quarterback has been drafted. https://t.co/gOm6QZ0zF4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

Report: Panthers' pursuit of Baker Mayfield heating up. https://t.co/c6FbuL0SZv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

50 picks have been made, and only one quarterback has been drafted. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2022

In my opinion Malik Willis has enough potential that it's foolish he hasn't been picked yet. He's certainly not a sure thing, but in the middle of the second round, the upside of a quarterback with his talent is too much to pass up. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

Panthers don't have a second- or third-round pick due to last year's trade for Sam Darnold. They're reportedly considering moving back into tonight's proceedings for a QB. https://t.co/ALLtKO7Bab — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recognizes the value of trading down for extra picks. He's already done it twice. A very good sign for Vikings fans about their new GM. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

The Vikings have traded with another NFC North rival, who have once again taken a receiver with the higher pick. https://t.co/p6dGw27pYR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Another strong move from the @nyjets selecting EDGE Jermaine Johnson, and @SharpFootball believes they could be winning this draft. pic.twitter.com/z5u0cTEFZA — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) April 29, 2022

The Steelers waited 20 years to draft a first-round QB after Terry Bradshaw retired. They waited three months after Ben Roethlisberger retired. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

A blockbuster trade on day one of the #NFLDraft sends A.J. Brown to Philly for the No. 18 pick and a 2022 third rounder. 🤯 More on the reported deal: https://t.co/6kEjDHQV5z pic.twitter.com/PLmwDT5LRs — NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) April 29, 2022

Ravens trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals. https://t.co/78vtZVUea0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Lions going all in on Goff. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022

I don't like what the Saints did at all. Both their trade with the Eagles and the trade up with the Commanders only make sense to me if they think they're getting their franchise QB. Making those moves and drafting a wide receiver? I don't like it. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

Saints move up from No. 16 to No. 11, draft Ohio State WR Chris Olave. https://t.co/EU7r0pm8od — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Are the Steelers going to be the first to draft a QB? — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022

Giants appear to have had a good night. Time will tell, of course. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022

After downplaying the idea of a draft lottery in 2019, the Commissioner could be warming up to it. The cash-for-clunking allegations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may have something to do with that. https://t.co/GBdgoSqRS5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Panthers pass on a QB, go for a pass protector with Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6. https://t.co/MYmK2DP487 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Five Georgia players have gone No. 1 overall, as Travon Walker joins Frank Sinkwich (1943, Lions), Charley Trippi (1945, Cardinals), Harry Babcock (1953, 49ers) and Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions). Only Notre Dame, OU, USC and UGA have had five players selected No. 1 overall. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022

It's always interesting how players can move up draft boards without playing in any games. The last time Travon Walker played a game, NO ONE thought he could be the No. 1 overall pick. Vegas didn't even have him on the board at first. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

The newest member of the @Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is staying in Michigan! #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/avl3pYUgCA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 29, 2022