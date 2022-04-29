When is NFL Draft 2022: Start time, TV channel, schedule, live stream, dates, Round 2 draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, how will rounds 2 and 3 go tonight? With the 2022 NFL Draft continuing tonight, the answers to the draft’s biggest questions will soon be answered.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, live streaming options, location, draft order, and more.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28, and ends on Saturday, April 30. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will air on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Where will the 2022 NFL Draft take place?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who retained the top spot in the draft order for the second year in a row.

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft this year?

This year you can stream the NFL Draft live on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

2022 NFL Draft – Rounds 2 and 3 Schedule

Date: Friday, April 28th

Round 2 Start Time: 7:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft Round 2 order

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)

34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets (from CAR)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND)

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

