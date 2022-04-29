When is NFL Draft 2022: Start time, TV channel, schedule, live stream, dates, Round 2 draft order

After the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, how will rounds 2 and 3 go tonight? With the 2022 NFL Draft continuing tonight, the answers to the draft’s biggest questions will soon be answered.
NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, live streaming options, location, draft order, and more.
When is the 2022 NFL Draft?
The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28, and ends on Saturday, April 30. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will air on Saturday.
What time does the NFL Draft start?
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Where will the 2022 NFL Draft take place?
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who retained the top spot in the draft order for the second year in a row.
How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft live?
ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Where can I live stream the NFL Draft this year?
This year you can stream the NFL Draft live on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.
2022 NFL Draft – Rounds 2 and 3 Schedule
- Date: Friday, April 28th
- Round 2 Start Time: 7:00pm ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV
NFL Draft mock drafts, news, analysis and rumors
2022 NFL Draft Round 2 order
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)
34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)
36. New York Giants
37. Houston Texans
38. New York Jets (from CAR)
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
41. Seattle Seahawks
42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
47. Washington Commanders (from IND)
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)