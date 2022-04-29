Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MUNICH – Botic van de Zandschulp upset the second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to reach the BMW Open semifinals on Friday.

The Dutch player, who also defeated Ruud at the U.S. Open last year, saved the only break point he faced and won 50% of his first-serve return points.

Van de Zandschulp next faces Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Holger Rune, who upset tournament favorite Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, progressed to the semifinals by easing past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-0, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

The 18-year-old Dane next meets German player Oscar Otte, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 7-6 (1).