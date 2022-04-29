It’s the New Jersey Generals (1-1) vs Philadelphia Stars (1-1) this Sunday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The New Jersey Generals picked up their first win of the season after defeating the Michigan Panthers 10-6 on Friday night. All points were scored in the first half and the game came down to a final drive from the Panthers with just seconds remaining on the clock but Michigan QB Shea Patterson’s final pass was marked incomplete. The Generals’ offense used two quarterbacks for a second consecutive week starting with Luis Perez who finished 13-of-19 for 97 yards and one interception. De’Andre Johnson went 5-of-6 for 48 yards passing and 27 rushing yards.

QB Bryan Scott led the Philadelphia Stars to a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday afternoon. The former Occidental Tiger finished 26-of-36 with 272 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and just one interception against the Maulers. Scott is now the sole quarterback in the USFL to pass for at least 200 yards in each game. Stars’ WR Maurice Alexander caught 8 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

How to watch the New Jersey Generals vs Philadelphia Stars:

When: Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Live Stream: Peacock

