2022 NFL Draft tracker: Live updates, pick-by-pick results, selections, order for Round 2 tonight

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over these three days.

The 2022 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight, Friday, April 29, and ends on Saturday, April 30. The last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 2 selections

41. Seattle Seahawks – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota

39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND)

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

2022 NFL Draft Results, Picks

Round 1 selections

32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET via LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

25. Baltimore Ravens (via BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC

7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates

Panthers don't have a second- or third-round pick due to last year's trade for Sam Darnold. They're reportedly considering moving back into tonight's proceedings for a QB. https://t.co/ALLtKO7Bab — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recognizes the value of trading down for extra picks. He's already done it twice. A very good sign for Vikings fans about their new GM. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

The Vikings have traded with another NFC North rival, who have once again taken a receiver with the higher pick. https://t.co/p6dGw27pYR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Another strong move from the @nyjets selecting EDGE Jermaine Johnson, and @SharpFootball believes they could be winning this draft. pic.twitter.com/z5u0cTEFZA — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) April 29, 2022

The Steelers waited 20 years to draft a first-round QB after Terry Bradshaw retired. They waited three months after Ben Roethlisberger retired. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

A blockbuster trade on day one of the #NFLDraft sends A.J. Brown to Philly for the No. 18 pick and a 2022 third rounder. 🤯 More on the reported deal: https://t.co/6kEjDHQV5z pic.twitter.com/PLmwDT5LRs — NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) April 29, 2022

Ravens trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals. https://t.co/78vtZVUea0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Lions going all in on Goff. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022

I don't like what the Saints did at all. Both their trade with the Eagles and the trade up with the Commanders only make sense to me if they think they're getting their franchise QB. Making those moves and drafting a wide receiver? I don't like it. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

Saints move up from No. 16 to No. 11, draft Ohio State WR Chris Olave. https://t.co/EU7r0pm8od — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Are the Steelers going to be the first to draft a QB? — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022

Giants appear to have had a good night. Time will tell, of course. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022

After downplaying the idea of a draft lottery in 2019, the Commissioner could be warming up to it. The cash-for-clunking allegations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may have something to do with that. https://t.co/GBdgoSqRS5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Panthers pass on a QB, go for a pass protector with Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6. https://t.co/MYmK2DP487 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Five Georgia players have gone No. 1 overall, as Travon Walker joins Frank Sinkwich (1943, Lions), Charley Trippi (1945, Cardinals), Harry Babcock (1953, 49ers) and Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions). Only Notre Dame, OU, USC and UGA have had five players selected No. 1 overall. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022

It's always interesting how players can move up draft boards without playing in any games. The last time Travon Walker played a game, NO ONE thought he could be the No. 1 overall pick. Vegas didn't even have him on the board at first. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

The newest member of the @Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is staying in Michigan! #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/avl3pYUgCA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 29, 2022