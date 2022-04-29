2022 NFL Draft tracker: Live updates, pick-by-pick results, selections, order for Round 2 tonight

By Apr 29, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over these three days.

The 2022 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight, Friday, April 29, and ends on Saturday, April 30. The last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 2 selections

41. Seattle Seahawks – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota
39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
47. Washington Commanders (from IND)
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

2022 NFL Draft Results, Picks

Round 1 selections

32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET via LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
31. Cincinnati Bengals Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
25. Baltimore Ravens (via BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC
7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
2. Detroit LionsAidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
1. Jacksonville JaguarsTravon Walker, DE, Georgia

2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates

