2022 NFL Draft tracker: Live updates, pick-by-pick results, selections, order for Round 2 tonight

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over these three days.
The 2022 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight, Friday, April 29, and ends on Saturday, April 30. The last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.
2022 NFL Draft Order
Round 2 selections
41. Seattle Seahawks – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota
39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston
42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
47. Washington Commanders (from IND)
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
2022 NFL Draft Results, Picks
Round 1 selections
32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET via LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
25. Baltimore Ravens (via BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC
7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates
Panthers don't have a second- or third-round pick due to last year's trade for Sam Darnold. They're reportedly considering moving back into tonight's proceedings for a QB. https://t.co/ALLtKO7Bab
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recognizes the value of trading down for extra picks. He's already done it twice. A very good sign for Vikings fans about their new GM.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022
The Vikings have traded with another NFC North rival, who have once again taken a receiver with the higher pick. https://t.co/p6dGw27pYR
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Another strong move from the @nyjets selecting EDGE Jermaine Johnson, and @SharpFootball believes they could be winning this draft. pic.twitter.com/z5u0cTEFZA
— NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) April 29, 2022
The Steelers waited 20 years to draft a first-round QB after Terry Bradshaw retired. They waited three months after Ben Roethlisberger retired.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
A blockbuster trade on day one of the #NFLDraft sends A.J. Brown to Philly for the No. 18 pick and a 2022 third rounder. 🤯
More on the reported deal: https://t.co/6kEjDHQV5z pic.twitter.com/PLmwDT5LRs
— NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) April 29, 2022
Ravens trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals. https://t.co/78vtZVUea0
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Lions going all in on Goff.
— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022
I don't like what the Saints did at all. Both their trade with the Eagles and the trade up with the Commanders only make sense to me if they think they're getting their franchise QB. Making those moves and drafting a wide receiver? I don't like it.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022
Saints move up from No. 16 to No. 11, draft Ohio State WR Chris Olave. https://t.co/EU7r0pm8od
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Are the Steelers going to be the first to draft a QB?
— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022
Giants appear to have had a good night. Time will tell, of course.
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022
After downplaying the idea of a draft lottery in 2019, the Commissioner could be warming up to it. The cash-for-clunking allegations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may have something to do with that. https://t.co/GBdgoSqRS5
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Panthers pass on a QB, go for a pass protector with Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6. https://t.co/MYmK2DP487
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Five Georgia players have gone No. 1 overall, as Travon Walker joins Frank Sinkwich (1943, Lions), Charley Trippi (1945, Cardinals), Harry Babcock (1953, 49ers) and Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions). Only Notre Dame, OU, USC and UGA have had five players selected No. 1 overall.
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022
It's always interesting how players can move up draft boards without playing in any games. The last time Travon Walker played a game, NO ONE thought he could be the No. 1 overall pick. Vegas didn't even have him on the board at first.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022
The newest member of the @Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is staying in Michigan! #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/avl3pYUgCA
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 29, 2022
With the first pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the @Jaguars select Travon Walker. 🏈#NFL | @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/s7gpCZAp4Y
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 29, 2022
The Packers and Chiefs are looking for No. 1 receivers. They both have two first-round draft picks. Things could get interesting as they jockey for position. https://t.co/YvpBSd2LZD
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2022