How to watch NFL Draft 2022: Start time, TV channel, live stream, TV info, dates, draft order for Day 1

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place tonight, Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. See below for additional information on how to watch each day of the draft as well as the full first-round order for night one.

While the 2021 NFL draft was rich in quarterback talent, with Trevor Lawrence (JAX), Zach Wilson (NYJ), Trey Lance (SF), Justin Fields (CHI) and Mac Jones (NE) all taken in the first round, 2022 is a different animal entirely. Earlier this month, Peter King threw out the possibility of no running back, quarterbacks or wide receivers going on the top 10. This will likely turn out to be a draft for the trenches, with offensive linemen and edge rushers the stars of the show. Defensive ends Aiden Hutchinson (Michigan) and Travon Walker (Georgia) have both appeared at the top of many mock drafts, as well as North Carolina offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu.

This draft is also unique in that eight teams will have two first-round picks: the Lions, Packers, Texans, Chiefs, Giants, Jets, Saints and Eagles. Per ProFootballTalk, that’s a record, with six as the previous record for the most teams with multiple first-round picks (2020, 1989, 1974 and 1973). There are also eight teams without a first-round pick, with the Bears, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Dolphins, Raiders, Rams and 49ers all waiting until round two to start selecting their future talent.

Who has the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft?

For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be first on the board. After selecting Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence first last year, the Jaguars finished the 2021 season 3-14. In February, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson took over in Jacksonville, and while it’s less clear what route the Jags will take this year as opposed to last year, when Lawrence was widely considered a lock, Pederson said ahead of night one: “You better be right. That person is going to come in and start. That’s why you pick him first overall.” See below for the full order for the 2022 NFL Draft from round one through round seven.

Be sure to tune into the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast ahead of this Thursday night. Simms has been breaking down the top prospects by position each week and you might be surprised at who he thinks will go first overall and what trades will be made in the midst of this NFL off-season frenzy.

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft:

ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network will broadcast the 2022 NFL Draft live on TV this year. The draft can also be streamed live on various platforms including NFL.com.

Round 1 will take place on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET with Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

2022 NFL Draft Order: Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (via CHI) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos New York Jets (via SEA) Washington Football Team Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins (via SF) Kansas City chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (via LA Rams)

