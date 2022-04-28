2022 NFL Draft tracker: Live updates, pick-by-pick results, selections for first round tonight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Where will Aidan Hutchinson be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, beginning with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.

RELATED: How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft on TV, live streaming

The 2022 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 tonight, Thursday, April 28, and ends on Saturday, April 30. Rounds two and three will air on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET while the last four rounds will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will once again draft first overall in 2022. For a complete list of all 262 picks, click here for the full 2022 NFL Draft order.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC

7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Check out the full 2022 NFL Draft order here.

2022 NFL Draft live reaction, updates

The Steelers waited 20 years to draft a first-round QB after Terry Bradshaw retired. They waited three months after Ben Roethlisberger retired. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Titans trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles. https://t.co/nhfkE7n45m — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Ravens trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals. https://t.co/78vtZVUea0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Lions going all in on Goff. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022

I don't like what the Saints did at all. Both their trade with the Eagles and the trade up with the Commanders only make sense to me if they think they're getting their franchise QB. Making those moves and drafting a wide receiver? I don't like it. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

Saints move up from No. 16 to No. 11, draft Ohio State WR Chris Olave. https://t.co/EU7r0pm8od — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Are the Steelers going to be the first to draft a QB? — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 29, 2022

Giants appear to have had a good night. Time will tell, of course. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022

After downplaying the idea of a draft lottery in 2019, the Commissioner could be warming up to it. The cash-for-clunking allegations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may have something to do with that. https://t.co/GBdgoSqRS5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Panthers pass on a QB, go for a pass protector with Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6. https://t.co/MYmK2DP487 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Five Georgia players have gone No. 1 overall, as Travon Walker joins Frank Sinkwich (1943, Lions), Charley Trippi (1945, Cardinals), Harry Babcock (1953, 49ers) and Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions). Only Notre Dame, OU, USC and UGA have had five players selected No. 1 overall. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) April 29, 2022

It's always interesting how players can move up draft boards without playing in any games. The last time Travon Walker played a game, NO ONE thought he could be the No. 1 overall pick. Vegas didn't even have him on the board at first. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2022

The newest member of the @Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is staying in Michigan! #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/avl3pYUgCA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 29, 2022