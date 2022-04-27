How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft: TV info, draft order, dates, start times for each day

By Apr 27, 2022, 6:21 AM EDT
Find out how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
Getty Images
The 2022 NFL Draft takes place this Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. See below for additional information on how to watch each day of the draft as well as the full first-round order for night one.

Be sure to tune into the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast ahead of this Thursday night. Simms has been breaking down the top prospects by position each week and you might be surprised at who he thinks will go first overall and what trades will be made in the midst of this NFL off-season frenzy.

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft:

The 2022 NFL Draft will be broadcasted on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

  • When:
    • Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET
    • Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET
    • Saturday, April 30,  12:00 p.m. ET

2022 NFL Draft Order: Round 1

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (via CHI)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. New York Jets (via SEA)
  11. Washington Football Team
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Miami Dolphins (via SF)
  30. Kansas City chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (via LA Rams)

