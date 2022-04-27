It’s the Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers this Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama as both teams look to earn their very first win of the season. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The Pittsburgh Maulers fell 30-23 to the Philadelphia Stars in Saturday afternoon’s “Battle of the Keystone State.” Despite the final score, The Maulers’ offense outgained the Stars 348-303 marking a significant improvement from the league’s opening weekend where Pittsburgh was the only team that didn’t score a touchdown. QB Josh Love finished 21-of-39 for 236 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Michigan Panthers were defeated by the New Jersey Generals 10-6 on Friday night, losing their second consecutive game in a similar fashion to Week 1 when the game came down to a final pass marked incomplete as time expired on the clock. The Panther’s defense kept them in the game but QB Shea Patterson, who went first overall in the USFL draft, struggled offensively completing 14-for-29 passes for 124 yards, 74 of those yards came in the last minute of the game.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers:

When: Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

