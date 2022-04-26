Cressy snaps 7-match losing streak to beat Evans at BMW Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUNICH — American Maxime Cressy ended a seven-match losing streak at tour-level by beating sixth-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the BMW Open.

The 24-year-old Cressy hadn’t won since reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January. He will next face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Belarusian player Ilya Ivashka defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Hugo Gaston defeated another American, Marcos Giron, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5 to progress.

Also, Germany’s Oscar Otte eased past Serbian qualifier Marko Topo 6-1, 6-2 and will next face third-seeded Reilly Opelka.

Several other matches were pushed back. Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will face Danish player Holger Rune in his first match at the clay-court tournament.