The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. See below for the draft order for the first round as well as additional information on how to watch the three-day-event.

2022 NFL Draft Order: Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (via CHI) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos New York Jets (via SEA) Washington Football Team Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins (via SF) Kansas City chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (via LA Rams)

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft:

The 2022 NFL Draft will be broadcasted on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.