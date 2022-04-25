2022 USFL TV schedule: Dates, times, channels, live streams for the 10-week inaugural football season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 United States Football League season is finally here! See below for the full 2022 USFL TV schedule with additional information on how to watch each game. Click here to find out how to watch all of the USFL games taking place in Week 3.

There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game. 20 of those games will take place on Sundays, 19 on Saturdays, and four will take place on Friday nights.

All regular-season games will be contested in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

NBC Sports will air 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4) while Fox will air a total of 14 games.

2022 USFL TV Schedule:

(*Times are subject to change)

Week 1 (April 16-17):

Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Stallions 24

Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12

New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17

Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3

Week 2 (April 22-24):

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers , 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox

, 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers , 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox

, 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers , 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

, 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Week 4 (May 6-8):

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15):

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22):

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5):

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3

Teams TBD

